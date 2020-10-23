Predictive Maintenance Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020 – IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, PTC

Predictive maintenance (PdM) is a process for monitoring equipment during operation with the purpose of identifying any deterioration, allowing maintenance to be planned and reducing the operational costs. In this, data about previous breakdowns is used to model when failures are likely to occur and arbitrate at the same time as sensors detect the same conditions. PdM techniques are used to identify the time the in-service equipment requires maintenance to avoid expensive operational disruptions caused due to equipment failures.

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., PTC Inc., Software AG, SAS Institute Inc., Engineering Consultants Group, Inc., Expert Microsystems, Inc., SparkCognition, C3.ai, Inc., Uptake Technologies Inc., Fiix Inc., Operational Excellence (Opex) Group Ltd, TIBCO Software Inc., Asystom and Sigma Industrial Precision

Increase in adoption of industry 4.0, booming manufacturing industry are driving the demand for predictive maintenance solutions.

Factors such as increase in need to improve the uptime of asset and reduce cost, growing investment on predictive maintenance due to adoption of IoT drives the growth of the global predictive maintenance market. Further, increase in need to gain insights from the adoption of new technologies boosts the growth of the predictive maintenance market. However, difficulty in implementation and data security concerns hamper the market growth. Furthermore, adoption of advanced technologies such machine learning and integration of predictive maintenance with IIoT is anticipated to fuel the growth of the predictive maintenance market.

The global predictive maintenance market is segmented into component, deployment model, technique, stakeholder, industry vertical and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. According to deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise segments. Further, based on technique the market is divided into vibration monitoring, electrical testing, oil analysis, ultrasonic leak detectors, shock pulse, infrared and others. Based on stakeholder, the market is segmented into MRO, OEM/ODM and technology integrators. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into manufacturing, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, transportation & logistics, government and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

