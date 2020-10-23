VVT and Start-Stop System Market is Booming Worldwide with Leading Players – DENSO CORPORATION, Hilite International, Hitachi, Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Tenneco Inc., Valeo and Others

The VVT and Start-Stop System Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by fuel type, camshaft type, phaser type, technology, vehicle type. The global VVT and Start-Stop system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading VVT and Start-Stop system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the VVT and Start-Stop system market.

The report also includes the profiles of key VVT and Start-Stop system market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Delphi Technologies, DENSO CORPORATION, Hilite International, Hitachi, Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Tenneco Inc., Valeo

The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and stringent government rules for emission are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the VVT & start-stop system market. However, the high cost of the start-stop system and wear of engine due to an increase in the start-stop cycle are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the VVT & start-stop system market. In addition, the increase in demand for hybrid vehicles fuels the VVT & start-stop system market growth.

The VVT & start-stop systems are the systems implemented in most modern cars that stop the engine when the vehicle is stationary or idling, to decrease the emission of greenhouse gases and fuel consumption. The engine is restarted when the brake is released, or when the clutch is engaged. The VVT & start-stop system uses a computer to sense when the vehicle is stationary or out of gear and halts the fuel and spark supply to the engine. The ignition starts again when the driver is ready to move again. The procedure of start-stop takes place automatically, but the driver can select whether the system is inactivated or active by using the start-stop button.

The report analyzes factors affecting VVT and Start-Stop system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the VVT and Start-Stop system market in these regions.

