Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market current and future demand 2026 with top leading players like FireFly Wireless Networks, General Electric Company, LumEfficient, LVX SYSTEM and Oledcomm

Light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication is wireless communication technology that uses light to transmit data and position between devices. This technology facilitates internet facilities in a closed, controlled environment such as airplanes, shopping complexes, hospitals, offices, and vehicles, among others. It is widely utilized to offer communication between electronic devices with the support of visible light, particularly the LED bulbs. This evolving technology has various advantages over currently prevalent Wi-Fi technology such as 10,000 times wider bandwidth and 100 times faster speed, which facilitates the user to transfer a large amount of data in a very less time period. Several advantages are largely uplifting the Li-Fi market in numerous applications such as location-based services in the retail sector, automated vehicular communications, and inflight communications, among others.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market are the need for enhanced data security, wider bandwidth, faster transmission rate, and rise in adoption rate in industries such as aerospace & defense and retail. In addition, increasing spectrum crisis owing to increased data usage has also influenced several network providers to switch towards high efficiency and strong internet services which in turn is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market growth in the coming years.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The reports cover key developments in the Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. FireFly Wireless Networks, LLC

2. General Electric Company

3. LumEfficient

4. LVX SYSTEM

5. Oledcomm

6. Panasonic Corporation

7. pureLiFi Ltd

8. Renesas Electronics Corporation

9. Signify Holding

10. VLNComm

The global light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market is segmented on the basis of component and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as LED, photodetectors, and microcontrollers. Based on industry vertical, the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market is divided into retail, electronics, defense and security, automotive and transportation, aerospace and aviation, healthcare, others.

The report analyses factors affecting the Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market based on

various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market Report:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

– The Middle East & Africa

