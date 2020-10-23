Hepatitis Vaccine Market Analysis and 2027 Forecasts for United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Hepatitis is a communicable disease caused due to hepatitis virus types A, B, and C, which leads to associated liver diseases such as Hepatitis A, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, liver cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, and liver failure. It may lead to the death of the infected person. The infection is spread due to the transmission of hepatitis A, and hepatitis B. Hepatitis vaccine is available for the prevention of both hepatitis A and hepatitis B, that prevents its occurrence by raising the immunity of the person, thereby avoiding complications such as liver failure and cancer.

The hepatitis vaccine market has risen in a number of cases in the hepatitis B virus is anticipated to drive the market growth. However, due to highly expensive medicine, it is restraining the hepatitis vaccine market. Moreover, the rise in the awareness of hepatitis infection prevention among people, coupled with numerous government across the globe rolling out hepatitis immunization schedules, are the factors driving the market growth.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Astellas Pharma Inc.

2. Bavarian Nordic

3. CSL Behring GmbH

4. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

5. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

6. Merck & Co., Inc.

7. Novartis AG

8. Pfizer Inc.

9. Sanofi

10. VBI Vaccines Inc.

The hepatitis vaccine market is segmented on the basis of indication, vaccine type and distribution channel. Based on indication the market is segmented as hepatitis A and hepatitis B. On the basis of vaccine type the market is categorized as recombinant vaccine and inactivated vaccine. On the basis of distribution channel the market is categorized as hospitals, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in hepatitis vaccine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The hepatitis vaccine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting hepatitis vaccine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the hepatitis vaccine market in these regions.

