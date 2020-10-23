The Skin Barriers market to croon growth from 2019 to 2029

Skin barriers are used for ostomy care, incontinence care and wound care at large. A skin barrier film is an adhesive device that attaches to the peristomal skin, that helps protect the skin around the stoma output. Based on the type of ostomy bag the skin barrier may be attached to the bag as in the one piece system, while in a two piece system the skin barrier may be separate. There are two main types of skin barrier films, extended wear and standard wear barriers. However these skin barriers are available in a number of forms including, Cut to fit, flat skin barrier, precut barriers and the most recent type moldable skin barriers. The moldable skin barriers are designed to fit the peristomal skin such that it can be molded based on shape and irregularity of skin that is unique to every person.

Furthermore, patients who have uncontrolled urine or bowel movements are also at risk of skin problems. For incontinence and wound care, a number of products are available to protect the skin. Skin Barrier sprays are used to cover the skin such that it forms a thin layer over the skin. The Sprayed film skin barrier is stretchable and water repellent protecting the skin from excess moisture due to urine or bowel. Similarly, Creams and lotions are also available for the same. However care must be taken to clean the skin and reapply the cream, lotion or spray on the affected area every time after and episode. Wound care is another important domain where skin barriers are used to protect the regions with skin damage. This helps regulate temperature and enhance the wound healing process.

Although hospitals is one of the largest end user of the skin barrier market, since ostomy and incontinence are problems that require long term and require regular care, skin barrier market is flourishing in the Homecare domain. Of late skin barriers are also available for babies to prevent rash due to urine and bowel movement.

Based on the product type, the global Skin barriers market is segmented into:

Skin barriers Films Standard Wear Barriers Extended Wear Barriers Precut Barriers Cut to fit Barriers Moldable barriers Flat Skin barriers

Skin barrier Sprays

Skin barrier Creams and Lotions

Based on the application, the global Skin barriers market is segmented into:

Ostomy Care

Incontinence Care

Wound Care

Others

Based on the end user, the global Skin barriers market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Wound Care Centers

Homecare

Increase in ageing population, rise in colostomy and illiostomy procedures globally, increase in awareness, rise in healthcare spending and increase in efforts for elderly care are some of the factors that is driving the growth of the skin barriers market. However, some of the brands of skin barriers are in the expensive range. Also, lack of a well-fitting skin barrier, allergy from skin barrier materials are some of the factors that need to be focused on for a robust growth of the market.

North America along with Europe is expected to take the maximum share in the skin barrier market. Increase in number of procedures and increase in awareness are some of the factors that drive the growth of the market in these regions. However, increasing ageing population and rise in number of ostomy procedures are some of the factors that make Asia Pacific one of the fastest growing market regions in the skin barrier market. Latin America, Middle East and Africa is expected to have a relatively smaller share in the skin barrier market. However, rise in healthcare spending, increase in awareness and other similar factors is expected to increase the skin barrier market size of these regions throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the Skin barriers market are Hollister Inc., Coloplast, Convatec, Nu-Hope, Genairex, 3M Company, Dr. Smith’s, Cardinal Health, among others.

