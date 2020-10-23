Know WLAN Access Points Market Business Segments Growth: the Spotlight in 2020?

Latest research document on ‘WLAN Access Points’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ORing Industrial Networking (United Kingdom), Hirschmann (Canada), ACKSYS Communications & Systems (France), CONTEC (United States), R. STAHL (Germany), Aktif Enerji (Turkey), Siemens Industrial Communication (Germany), Cisco Systems (United States), Dell (United States).

What is WLAN Access Points Market?

Wireless local area network (WLAN) access point is a transceiver that transmits and receives data which basically serve as point of interconnection between the WLAN and a fixed wire network. An access point is a device usually used in an office or large building to connect numerous user with each other and with fixed required network. Wireless solutions acceptance is increasing rapidly due to enhanced ratification of connected device across residential, office, as well as public places. Wireless Access Points can be easily installed in networks for SMB’s, large enterprises, campuses, & branch offices. Wireless Access Points have several advance features such include multi-site management & cloud scalability, which eases the connectivity. Rising implementation of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) for wireless communication across several verticals will fuel the growth of the market.

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Study by Type (Single Radio WLAN access point, Dual Radio WLAN Access Points), Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing implementation of cloud based solution

Adoption of 802.11 ac Wave 2 standards

Growth Drivers:

Cumulative demand for mobility and wireless connections

Increasing demand due to more security and flexibility

Restraints that are major highlights:

Increasing bandwidth traffic

High cost of hardware

Opportunities:

Growing implementation of voice over internet protocol (VoIP)

Acceptance of internet of things in various sectors

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

According to the Regional Segmentation the WLAN Access Points Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



