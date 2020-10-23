Insulin Pump Market Views: Taking A Nimble Approach To 2020

Latest research document on ‘Insulin Pump’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Abbott Laboratories (United States), Animas Corp. (United States), Asante (United States), Becton (United States), Dickson and Company (United States), Braun Melsungen AG (United States), Cellnovo Limited (United Kingdom), Medtronics Inc., (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,(Switzerland).

What is Insulin Pump Market?

According to the WHO (World Health Organization) estimation, there was approximately 108 million Diabetic population in 1980s which increased to 422 million in 2014. Moreover, International Diabetes Federation states that approximately 1.6 million deaths were reported in 2016. Modernization leading to the high prevalence of several lifestyle diseases including Diabetes, Changing diet and increased dependency on ready-to-eat packaged food consisting of unhealthy artificial ingredients and preservatives can be associated with the factors driving the Insulin pump market. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, which is a hormone that regulates blood sugar. The insulin pump is a portable device which delivers a specific amount of insulin in the body at a specific time interval. The pump is attached to the body to deliver insulin via a catheter that is placed under the skin. It is a programmable device which delivers a specific amount of insulin (Basal rates) to maintain the blood glucose level. Insulin pumps act as a potential alternative for insulin injections.

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Study by Type (Smart Pumps, Disposable Pumps, Traditional Pumps, Tethered Pumps, Untethered Pumps, Implantable Pumps), Application (Hospital, Clinics, Health Care market), Components (Infusion Set, Reservoir, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device, Tubing, Others), Pumping Mechanism (Background Basal Insulin, Mealtime (Bolus) Insulin), Insulin pump and Supplies (Insulin Reservoirs or Cartridges, Infusion Set Insertion Devices), Technology (Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM), Pump & Sensor), Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales, Offline Sales, Diabetes Clinics or Centers)

Market Influencing Trends:

Adoption of Insulin Pumps over Conventional Methods of Diabetes Management

Electronic Insulin Pumps are Preferred Over Traditional Pumps Due To Their Better Safety Results

Growth Drivers:

Increased Prevalence of Diabetes Worldwide

Benefits of Insulin Pumps over Insulin Injection Such As Improved Glucose Level in the Body

Increasing Awareness about Diabetes in the Population

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost of the Latest Insulin Pumps

Availability of Substitutes for Insulin Pumps

Unfavourable Reimbursement Plans

Opportunities:

Increasing Partnership and Collaboration Activities by Players of the Market

Technological Advancement in Insulin Pump, for instance, Use of Real-time CGM for Insulin Pumps

Insulin Pump Replacing Traditional Pumps

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Insulin Pump Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Insulin Pump Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Insulin Pump market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Insulin Pump Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Insulin Pump

Chapter 4: Presenting the Insulin Pump Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Insulin Pump market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Insulin Pump Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Development Activities:

The global insulin pumps market is fragmented with many top international and regional key players who are anticipated to grow substantially over the forecast period With the new entrants, the level of competition is likely to intensify in the coming future. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to enhance their market presence by focusing on the implementation of various new models and M&A such as On September 2018, SFC Fluidics received SBIR II funding to develop dual Hormone Patch pump diabetes patients. SFC fluidics can control the delivery of both insulin and glucagon in a discreet patch pump that is the same size as the insulin-only patch pumps currently in the market.

