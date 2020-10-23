Parachute Market: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Overview for “”Parachute Market”” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.
According to Analytical Research Cognizance study, the global Parachute market is estimated to be valued at XX Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The report on Parachute market provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in terms of market dynamics, competition scenarios, opportunity analysis, market growth, industrial chain, etc. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Parachute.
Key players in global Parachute market include:
FXC
Cimsa
Zodiac Aerospace
Mills Manufacturing
Cirrus Aircraft
Butler Parachute Systems
Parachute Systems
Airborne Systems
Atair Aerospace
Ballenger International
Aerodyne Research
Spekon
Precision Aerodynamics?SPE?
NZ Aerosports
BRS Aerospace
Market segmentation, by product types:
Round
Cruciform
Market segmentation, by applications:
Round
Cruciform
Annular and pull down apex
Rogallo wing
Ribbon and Ring
Market segmentation, by regions:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam)
Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru)
