Is Inkjet Coders Market Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty?

The situation arising due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created abrupt downfall in the world economy. Despite the spread of COVID-19 disease, the inkjet coders market is foreseen to grow considerably in the upcoming years. Before the emergence of this pandemic situation the major factors for the growth of the market were growth in technical developments by top companies and rise in the demand for printing of numerous details of the products by many end use industries. However, at present due to the pandemic situation there has been a slight decrease in the growth rate of the inkjet coder market. The factor which is affecting the growth of the market in the current scenario is the sudden lockdown of several companies and manufacturing units that use ink jet coders. The inkjet coder market is expected to grow, once the industries and manufacturing units all over the world resume their normal functioning after the end of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to recent report published by Research Dive, the inkjet coder market is anticipated to surpass $2,139.0 by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The report segments the global market based on type, application, and region. The report offers in-depth insights on key drivers, opportunities, key segments, restraints, and top players of the market.

Major Factors Influencing the Growth of the Market

As per the report, growing technical developments and increasing demand for printers from several industries is projected to boost the growth of global inkjet coders market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the quality of prints and splitting of inks during printing are the major factors limiting the market growth during the estimated timeframe.

TJI Segment Projected To Be the Most Rewarding Segment during Forecast Period

Based on type, the report classifies the market into TIJ coder, CIJ coder, DOD inkjet coder, and others. Among these, the TIJ segment was valued at $438.8 million in 2018 and is foreseen to expand with a growth rate of 5.4% throughout the forecast period. This growth is mainly because TIJ helps several companies to print product details at an affordable price as well as with good resolution.

Food Application Segment to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

Based on application, the report bifurcates the market into food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, automobile, pipes, wires & cables, tobacco, packing and others. Among these, the food segment was valued at $365.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow with a growth rate of 4.7% during the estimated timeframe. This is mainly because of the growing use of inkjet printer in the food industries for printing details of various product.

Regional Outlook of the Market

Based on region, the report evaluates the global inkjet coder market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific market was valued at $438.8 million in 2018 and is projected to expand with a growth rate of 5.3% before the COVID-19 pandemic situation. This is mainly due to the shift of the leading manufacturing firms into the region and growing government initiatives for construction of manufacturing units in this region.

Major Market Players

The leading players of the global inkjet coders market include Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc., Elmark Packaging, Koenig & Bauer AG, Linx Printing Technologies, Shanghai Rottweil Handyware Printing Technology Co., Ltd, Domino Printing Sciences plc, Markem-Imaje, Media Data Systems Pte Ltd, ID Technology, LLC., KGK Jet India., and XAAR. These players are undertaking numerous activities such as collaborations & partnerships, geographical expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and new product development to gain a strong position in the global industry.

