GSM Antenna Market to Witness Huge Growth By 2025 | Comba Telecom, KATHREIN-Werke, Laird

A latest survey on Global GSM Antenna Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Comba Telecom, KATHREIN-Werke, Laird, Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF), Cobham Wireless, CommScope, Bird Technologies, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies & ZTE.

Antennas are specialized transducers that convert RF wave fields into alternating current (AC) or vice-versa. There are two basic types of antennas, a receiving antenna, which intercepts RF energy and delivers AC to electronic equipment, and the transmitting antenna, which absorbs AC from electronic equipment and generates an RF field. Similarly, like any wireless communication system, mobile communication is also dependent on GSM antennas. GSM services are in constant need of custom antenna designers to help them keep up with customer demand and to introduce new innovations and functions to the marketplace.

The constant changes in GSM technologies will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global GSM antenna market during the forecast period. The constant changes in GSM technologies will drive the GSM antenna market during the forecast period. Antennas must be replaced to support the newest GSM systems to meet their spectrum and frequency necessities. This will increase the need for upgradation of new technologies every five to seven years and the GSM antennas will witness increased demand to meet different consumer requirements. Also, with the forthcoming 5G technology in 2019, the sale of GSM antennas will increase in the market. These continuous changes in GSM technology is a solid driver for the GSM antenna market.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the GSM antenna market throughout the forecast period. High penetration of internet-enabled devices, rise in mobile data traffic, and increasing availability of faster internet connections will drive the GSM antenna market in the Americas.

In 2017, the global GSM Antenna market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Competition Analysis:

With the drastic change in consumers behavior, firms and brands are curious to understand the implications for their products and services. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Comba Telecom, KATHREIN-Werke, Laird, Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF), Cobham Wireless, CommScope, Bird Technologies, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies & ZTE

Market Analysis by Types: , 2G, 2G/3G, 3G, LTE & 5G

Market Analysis by Applications: Smartphone & Dumbphones

Quantitative Data:

Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

• GSM Antenna Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [, 2G, 2G/3G, 3G, LTE & 5G] (Historical & Forecast)

• GSM Antenna Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Smartphone & Dumbphones] (Historical & Forecast)

• GSM Antenna Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

• GSM Antenna Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

• GSM Antenna Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the GSM Antenna market report:

1. Why lots of Key players are not profiled in Study?

The study is conducted by collecting data of various companies from the industry, and the base for coverage is NAICS standards. However, the study is not limited to profile only few companies. Currently the research report is listed with players like Comba Telecom, KATHREIN-Werke, Laird, Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF), Cobham Wireless, CommScope, Bird Technologies, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies & ZTE

2. Do Scope of Market Study allows further Segmentation?

Yes, for a deep dive we do provide add-on segmentation in premium version of report to better derive market values. The standard version of this report covers segmentation by Application [Smartphone & Dumbphones], by Type [, 2G, 2G/3G, 3G, LTE & 5G] and by Regions [United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia & India]

3. What value addition does Country landscape will provide?

In the premium version of report, two-level of regional segmentation allows user to have access to country level break-up of market Size by revenue and volume*

* Wherever applicable

