FTIR Gas Analyzer Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Typically employed for the measurement of concentration of multiple gases within a sample, Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) gas analysers continue to find wide applicability in gas emission monitoring, ambient monitoring, and catalytic reduction performance monitoring. The ability of FTIR gas analysers to analyse numerous gases simultaneously is an important factor that boosts the FTIR gas analyser market globally.

Rising emission levels of gases, such as SO2, NO, and NO2, have been significantly contributing to the greenhouse effect, eventually adding to the carbon footprint. FTIR gas analyser monitors gases such as SO2, NO, NO2, CH4, and other gaseous pollutants to reduce their hazardous effects. Increasing demand for FTIR gas analyser across the globe to control the air emission is accelerating the market growth of the FTIR gas analyser market significantly. Features such as simultaneous analysis, wide dynamic range, ultra-low emission monitoring, and multi-point exhaust sampling makes FTIR gas analyser user-friendly, thus contributing further to their sales.

FTIR Gas Analysers Market: Key Determinants

Technological Advancements Associated with FTIR Gas Analysers

Rapid Technological advancement associated with the FTIR gas analyser is one of the vital factors the propels the market growth of the FTIR gas analyser considerably. Technological advancement such as portability allows industry players to carry FTIR gas analyser on site and off site also. Easy transportability of FTIR gas analyser from on-site to off-site ultimately ease the gas monitoring process. The rapid adoption of FTIR gas analyser due to the easy transportability is fuelling the market growth of the FTIR gas analyser market. Increasing demand for these advanced FTIR gas analysers for car emission monitoring, agriculture emission monitoring, stack gas emission monitoring is also contributing to the growth of the FTIR gas analyser market. Favourable initiatives taken by various countries to reduce and control the gas emission is also boosting the FTIR gas analyser market.

On the other hand, high prices associated with FTIR gas analyser is one of the factors that hamper the growth of the market. Lesser awareness regarding the air pollution in few regions in developing countries across the globe is also hindering the FTIR gas analyser market growth.

FTIR Gas Analysers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Modularity, FTIR gas analysers market is segmented into:

Rack mount

Portable

On the basis of end use, FTIR gas analysers market segmented into:

Automotive

Chemical

Agriculture

Oil and Gas

Research and Development

Others

FTIR Gas Analysers Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the leading FTIR gas analysers manufacturers are ABB, MKS Instruments, Protea Ltd, Bruker, HORIBA, Ltd., Gasmet Technologies Oy, and California Analytical Instruments, Inc.

Prominent manufacturers are mainly focused on designing and manufacturing FTIR gas analyser as per the industry needs.

For Instance, Gasmet Technologies Oy, one of the leading manufacturers of the FTIR gas analyser recently launched DX4000 in the market. This is a portable gas analyser

Leading manufacturers are also manufacturing FTIR gas analyser which can conduct the gas analysis for numerous gases.

For example, California Analytical Instruments, Inc., another manufacturer of the FTIR gas analyser, had designed the gas analyser that measures 20 gases simultaneously

FTIR Gas Analysers Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America region is anticipated to capture the substantial market share in terms of revenue due to the rapid adoption of advanced FTIR gas analyser in this region. Furthermore, the adequate presence of prominent FTIR gas analyser manufacturers in this region is driving the FTIR gas analyser market. Rapidly growing automotive industry in Europe region and increasing demand for FTIR gas analyser in this region for vehicle gas emission monitoring is ultimately accelerating the market growth of the FTIR gas analyser. Moreover, FTIR gas analyser market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to rapid industrial development in this region. On the other hand, increasing awareness associated with control of air pollution in MEA region is boosting the growth of FTIR gas analyser market considerably.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.