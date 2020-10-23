FMI Provides Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

A recent market study published by FMI on the legal, risk and compliance solution market includes a global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market : Segmentation

The global legal, risk and compliance solution market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Component Software Audit Management Compliance Management Risk Management Policy Management Incident Management Enterprise Legal Management Legal Document Management Others (Analytics Management, Business Continuity Management, Financial Control Management, Issue Management, IT eGRC)

Services Compliance Management Services Governance and Risk Management Services Data Privacy Services

End-use Industry​ BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance Sectors)

Healthcare Industry

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing Industry

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Mining and Natural Resources

Transportation and Logistics

Others (Education, Construction) Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the legal, risk and compliance solution market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the legal, risk and compliance solution market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to legal, risk and compliance solution and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the legal, risk and compliance solution market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The legal, risk and compliance solution market report provides the key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes factors that have emerged as a key successful factors, and strategies adopted by the key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the legal, risk and compliance solution market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical legal, risk and compliance solution market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the legal, risk and compliance solution market at the regional level has been provided in this section.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the legal, risk and compliance solution market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the legal, risk and compliance solution market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Component

Based on component, the legal, risk and compliance solution market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is further sub-segmented into audit management, compliance management, risk management, policy management, incident management, enterprise legal management, legal document management, and others (analytics management, business continuity management, financial control management, issue management, IT eGRC). In the services segment, it includes the compliance management services, governance and risk management services, and data privacy services. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the legal, risk and compliance solution market and market attractiveness analysis, based on component.

Chapter 08 – Global Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End-use Industry

This chapter provides details about the legal, risk and compliance solution market based on end-use industry, and has been classified into BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance Sectors), healthcare industry, energy and utilities, manufacturing industry, retail and consumer goods, telecom and IT, mining and natural resources, transportation and logistics, and others (education, and construction). In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on end-use industry.

Chapter 09– Global Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the legal, risk and compliance solution market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 10 – North America Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America legal, risk and compliance solution market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and the market growth based on component, end-use industry, and countries in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the legal, risk and compliance solution market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 12 – Western Europe Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the legal, risk and compliance solution market based on its end users in several countries such as the Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and the rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – Eastern Europe Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the legal, risk and compliance solution market in Eastern Europe countries such as Russia, Poland, and the rest of Eastern Europe.

Chapter 14 – Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the legal, risk and compliance solution market in the APEJ region by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and the rest of APEJ. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the legal, risk and compliance solution market in the APEJ region.

Chapter 15 – Japan Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the legal, risk and compliance solution market in Japan.

Chapter 16 – MEA Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the legal, risk and compliance solution market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC countries, South Africa, North Africa, Turkey, and the rest of MEA during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the legal, risk and compliance solution market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the legal, risk and compliance solution market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are IBM, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell EMC, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Wolters Kluwer, Software AG, SAI Global, and Mitratech Holdings Inc.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the legal, risk and compliance solution market report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the legal, risk and compliance solution market.