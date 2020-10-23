FMI’s Detailed Report on Thermoplastic Tape Market Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak

A recent market study published by FMI on the thermoplastic tape market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the Thermoplastic Tape Market : Segmentation

The global thermoplastic tape market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Thickness <0.20 mm

0.21 mm-0.40 mm

> 0.40 mm By Material Fiber Carbon Glass Others (Aramid etc.)

Resin PAEK PC PA PET TPU PP

Others (PPS, etc.) By End-use Industry Aerospace

Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial Goods

Oil & Gas By Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the thermoplastic tape market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes prominent segments in the global thermoplastic tape market and graphical representation of segments according to the market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the thermoplastic tape market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about thermoplastic tape in the market. This section also highlights inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the thermoplastic tape market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly in the upcoming years. The section also includes the product development trends in the thermoplastic tape market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the parent or associated market overview of the thermoplastic tape market. The section also includes the key factors shaping the growth of the thermoplastic tape market.

Chapter 05 – Global Thermoplastic Tape Market Demand in Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value & volume analysis and forecast for the thermoplastic tape market during 2019-2029. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical thermoplastic tape market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the year (2019 – 2020) and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 06 – Global Thermoplastic Tape Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of thermoplastic tape into <0.20 mm, 0.21-0.40 mm, and >0.40 mm in different regions throughout the globe. The weighted average for manufacturer-level pricing is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the thermoplastic tape market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the thermoplastic tape market. It also offers the key market dynamics of the thermoplastic tape market, which include drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the thermoplastic tape market. This section also covers the Porter’s analysis for the global thermoplastic tape market.

Chapter 08 – Global Thermoplastic Tape Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029 by Thickness

Based on thickness, the thermoplastic tape market is segmented into <0.20 mm, 0.21-0.40 mm, and >0.40 mm. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments and market attractiveness analysis of the thermoplastic tape market, based on thickness.

Chapter 09 – Global Thermoplastic Tape Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029 by Material

Based on material, the thermoplastic tape market is segmented into fiber and resin type, which are further sub-divided into different categories. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis, based on material type.

Chapter 10 – Global Thermoplastic Tape Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029 by End-use Industry

This chapter provides details about the thermoplastic tape market on the basis of end use, and has been classified into aerospace, automotive, building & construction, industrial goods, and oil & gas industries.

Chapter 11 – Global Thermoplastic Tape Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the thermoplastic tape market is expected to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Thermoplastic Tape Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America thermoplastic tape market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of the key points on the basis of estimated market size and demand for thermoplastic tape.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Thermoplastic Tape Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America thermoplastic tape market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the thermoplastic tape market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe Thermoplastic Tape Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the thermoplastic tape market based on thickness, material, and end-use industry in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, Nordic, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Thermoplastic Tape Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia thermoplastic tape market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia thermoplastic tape market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 –East Asia Thermoplastic Tape Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the thermoplastic tape market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the thermoplastic tape market in the East Asian region.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Thermoplastic Tape Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania thermoplastic tape market.

Chapter 18 – MEA Thermoplastic Tape Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the thermoplastic tape market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the thermoplastic tape market along with the market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all the leading manufacturers in the thermoplastic tape market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Suprem SA, Sabic Corporation, CompTape, Maru Hachi Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Shanghai Topolo New Materials Co. LTD, Teijin Limited, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Arkema S.A., Covestro AG, and Polyone Corporation.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the thermoplastic tape report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the thermoplastic tape market.