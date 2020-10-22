Sales of Yeast Beta Glucans Market to Decelerate in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the global Yeast Beta Glucans market between 2015 and 2025. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% during the projected period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all the seven region, which influence the current nature and future status of the Yeast Beta Glucans over the forecast period.

Report Description

This FMI report examines the global Yeast Beta Glucans market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in the food industry that have given rise to utilization of natural ingredient: Yeast Beta Glucans, which is significantly fulfilling consumer demands for functional food ingredients.

Yeast Beta Glucans is a polysaccharide that is found in natural source such as oats, barley, mushroom and yeast. The physicochemical properties of Yeast Beta Glucans vary depending on characteristics of primary structure, including linkage type, degree of branching and molecular weight.

In the next section, FMI covers the Yeast Beta Glucans market performance in terms of global Yeast Beta Glucans revenue split. This section additionally includes FMI’s analyses of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the Yeast Beta Glucans market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in the Yeast Beta Glucans report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Yeast Beta Glucans is derived from cereal source (includes oats and barley), yeast and mushroom. All these segments and sub-segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive. Furthermore, Yeast Beta Glucans market is segmented by functionality as soluble Yeast Beta Glucans and insoluble Yeast Beta Glucans. On the basis of application, the Yeast Beta Glucans market is segmented as food & beverages, bakery products, health & dietary supplements, dairy & frozen products, cosmetics & personal care and others (animal feed).

Download Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-489

The next section of the report highlights Yeast Beta Glucans adoption by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the Yeast Beta Glucans ecosystem. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the Yeast Beta Glucans market on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region, and Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by sources or by functionality or by application or by region, evaluate the current scenario and growth prospects of the Yeast Beta Glucans market for the period 2015–2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate Yeast Beta Glucans market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sale of Yeast Beta Glucans. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the Yeast Beta Glucans market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Yeast Beta Glucans market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various Yeast Beta Glucans segments, and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the Yeast Beta Glucans market.

As previously highlighted, Yeast Beta Glucans market is segmented in terms of source, functionality, application and regions. Cereal segment is further sub-segmented into oats and barley. These segments are analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the Yeast Beta Glucans market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key Yeast Beta Glucans segments, sub-segments and regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Yeast Beta Glucans market.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-489

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of Yeast Beta Glucans across regions, FMI developed the Yeast Beta Glucans Market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify realistic market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, Yeast Beta Glucans competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in Yeast Beta Glucans product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of manufactures covered in the report are Yeast Beta Glucans manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key manufacturers specific to a market segment in the Yeast Beta Glucans value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the Yeast Beta Glucans marketplace. Detailed profiles of the manufactures are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Yeast Beta Glucans market. Key competitors covered are Associated British Foods Plc., Biothera the Immune Health Company, Ceapro Inc. and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Key Segments Covered

By Source Cereal Oats Barley



Yeast

Others (mushroom)

By functionality Soluble Yeast Beta Glucans Insoluble Yeast Beta Glucans

By Application Food & Beverages Bakery Products Health & Dietary Supplements Dairy & Frozen Products Cosmetics & Personal Care Others ( Animal Feed)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Associated British Foods Plc.

Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)

Biothera the Immune Health Company

Ceapro Inc.

Immuno Medic AS

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Super Beta Glucan (SBG) Inc.

Groupe Soufflet S.A (AIT Ingredients)

Tate & Lyle plc. (Tate & Lyle Oats Ingredients)

Zilor Inc. (Biorigin)

Explore FMI’s Coverage of the Food & Beverages Industry

Pet Milk Replacers Market – 2020 Analysis and Review: Pet Milk Replacers Market by Pet Category – Dogs, Cats, Others for 2020-2030

Snack Pellets Market – 2020 Analysis and Review: Snack Pellets Market by Type – Potato-based, Rice-based, Multigrain, et al for 2020-2030

Coconut Water Market – 2020 Analysis and Review of Coconut water by Nature– Organic and Conventional for 2020 – 2030

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT- PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]