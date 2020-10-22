Impact of COVID-19 on Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market by 2026|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Curing agent for epoxy resin, also called epoxy curing agent or epoxy hardener. The curing process is a chemical reaction in which the epoxide groups in epoxy resin reacts with a curing agent (hardener) to form a highly crosslinked, three-dimensional network. In order to convert epoxy resins into a hard, infusible, and rigid material, it is necessary to cure the resin with hardener. The products are available for a wide range of civil engineering, infrastructure and other building & construction applications.

Curing agent for epoxy resin is mainly classified into the following types: amine based, anhydrides based and other products, among which amine type is the most widely used type which took up about 74% of the total sales in 2019.

Curing agent for epoxy resin has wide range of applications, such as coatings, construction, adhesives, composites, etc. And coating was the most widely used area which took up about 33% of the global total in 2019.

Olin Corporation, Evonik, Hexion, Aditya Birla Group, Cardolite, Dasen Material, Gabriel Performance Products, Huntsman, Atul, Kukdo Chemical, etc. are the key suppliers in the global curing agent for epoxy resin market. Top 5 took up more than 35% of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market

The global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market size is projected to reach US$ 2700.8 million by 2026, from US$ 2134.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Scope and Segment

The global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Amine Based Products

Anhydrides Based Products

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Coatings

Construction

Adhesives

Composites

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin key manufacturers in this market include:

Olin Corporation

Hexion

Huntsman

Kukdo Chemical

Reichhold

Atul

Aditya Birla Group

BASF

Evonik

Cardolite

Gabriel Performance Products

Mitsubishi Chemical

Incorez

Hitachi Chemical

Cargill

Dasen Material

Rich Chemical

Yun Teh Industrial

