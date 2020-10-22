Vegan Juice Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2028 | FMI Report

Vegan Juice Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028

The report on the global Vegan Juice market is intended to offer global industry assessment for 2013-2018 and 2019-2028. In this study, Future Market Insights (FMI) identifies chief factors impacting the demand and supply of Vegan Juice. It includes a detailed review of growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and prevailing trends in the market. It therefore presents crucial information intended to help readers get a comprehensive overview of the Vegan Juice market.

According to the report, the market was valued at US$ 247,848.8 million in 2018. Between 2018 and 2028, the market is expected to report a CAGR of 6.7% CAGR. As leading companies focus on diversifying their product portfolio, consumers are likely to get spoilt with choices. This in turn would favour the market’s expansion over the course of the report’s forecast period.

VEGAN JUICE MARKET TAXONOMY

The report segments the global Vegan Juice market in detail to present an executive-level blueprint to the reader

Source

Dairy Alternatives

RTD Drinks

Plant-based Juices

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Format

Regular

Flavoured

Packaging

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles & Pouches

Carton Packaging

Cans

Sales Channel

Hypermarket/ Supermarkets

Specialty Store

Online Retailers

HoReCa

Independent Small Groceries

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Competitive Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed tier analysis and information on concentration of key players in the Vegan Juice market along with their presence analysis by region and product portfolio. Readers can also find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the leading companies operating in the market are The Coca-Cola Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., SunOpta Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Del Monte Pacific Limited, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Döhler GmbH, Califia Farms LP, Good Karma Foods, Inc., The WhiteWave Foods Company, Ripple Foods, PBC, Koia, and Harmless Harvest Inc.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the report covers country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, and opportunity assessment. Also, it offers recommendations to help companies establish a foothold in the global Vegan Juice market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find a detailed segmentation of the overall Vegan Juice market share in this chapter. This section also highlights inclusions and exclusions to help readers understand the scope of the report.

Chapter 03 – Global Vegan Juice Market: Overview

Readers can find valuable information on the key segments within the market, besides relevant definitions in this chapter. Associated industry assessment is also carried out to study the Vegan Juice market trends, prevailing dynamics, trade analysis, and supply and value chain. Consumers’ perception about Vegan Juice is explained in consumer survey analysis and social media sentiment analysis included in this chapter.

Chapter 04 – Global Vegan Juice Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2028

This chapter studies the growth trajectory exhibited by the Vegan Juice market across various segments. It segments the market in terms of various criteria. In terms of source, the market can be segmented into dairy alternatives, RTD drinks, and plant-based juices. On the basis of nature, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. By format, it can be split between regular and flavored segments. Based on packaging, the key segments include glass bottles, plastic bottles and pouches, carton packaging, and cans. In terms of sales channel, the report covers hypermarkets/ supermarkets, HoReCa, independent small groceries, specialty stores, and online retailers. Regionally, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA constitute key segments in the global market.

Chapter 05 – North America Vegan Juice Market Analysis 2013 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth exhibited by the market in North America. It also offers country-wise assessment of the market that covers growth exhibited in the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information on prevalent trends and regulations in the North America market for Vegan Juice.

Chapter 07 – Western Europe Vegan Juice Market 2013 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2028

The chapter discusses various factors driving the market across Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Rest of Western Europe.

Chapter 08 – Eastern Europe Vegan Juice Market 2012 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2028

The chapter discusses various factors driving the market across CIS, Rest of Eastern Europe.

Chapter 09 – Asia Pacific Vegan Juice Market 2012 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the market in Asia Pacific, along with a country-wise assessment that covers China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Readers can also find regional trends and regulations, affecting growth in countries across Asia Pacific.

Chapter 10 – Middle East and Africa Vegan Juice Market 2013 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2028

This chapter provides information about how the market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2028.

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Vegan Juice market report.

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

This chapter is intended to help readers understand the research methodology followed to reach conclusions and derive important qualitative and quantitative information, about the Vegan Juice market.

