Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size to Reach US$ 5652.8 million by 2026 |CAGR 2.3%

The global Solar Thermal Collectors market size is projected to reach US$ 5652.8 million by 2026, from US$ 4931.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

The global Solar Thermal Collectors report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Solar Thermal Collectors report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Solar Thermal Collectors market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Flat Plate Collectors

Evacuated Tube Collectors

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The major vendors covered:

AET – Solar

Apricus

Solar Skies

SunEarth

SunMaxx

Himin Solar

Solimpeks

Heliodyne

KU-KA

Rhico solar

Vaillant Solar

Wagner Solar

Integrated Solar

Solar TEK

Solene

Beijing Sunda Solar

Viessmann Manufacture

Suntracsolar

Sunvelope

Hainingmai

Pilkington

SIKA

Wanxing solar

Longpu

NP Solar

Yuluxue

Free-energy

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar Thermal Collectors Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Solar Thermal Collectors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Flat Plate Collectors

1.4.3 Evacuated Tube Collectors

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Solar Thermal Collectors Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Solar Thermal Collectors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Solar Thermal Collectors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Solar Thermal Collectors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Solar Thermal Collectors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Solar Thermal Collectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Solar Thermal Collectors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Solar Thermal Collectors Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Solar Thermal Collectors Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Solar Thermal Collectors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Solar Thermal Collectors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Solar Thermal Collectors Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Solar Thermal Collectors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Solar Thermal Collectors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collectors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 AET – Solar

12.1.1 AET – Solar Corporation Information

12.1.2 AET – Solar Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 AET – Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 AET – Solar Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered

12.1.5 AET – Solar Recent Development

12.2 Apricus

12.2.1 Apricus Corporation Information

12.2.2 Apricus Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Apricus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Apricus Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered

12.2.5 Apricus Recent Development

12.3 Solar Skies

12.3.1 Solar Skies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Solar Skies Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Solar Skies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Solar Skies Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered

12.3.5 Solar Skies Recent Development

12.4 SunEarth

12.4.1 SunEarth Corporation Information

12.4.2 SunEarth Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SunEarth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 SunEarth Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered

12.4.5 SunEarth Recent Development

12.5 SunMaxx

12.5.1 SunMaxx Corporation Information

12.5.2 SunMaxx Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SunMaxx Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 SunMaxx Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered

12.5.5 SunMaxx Recent Development

12.6 Himin Solar

12.6.1 Himin Solar Corporation Information

12.6.2 Himin Solar Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Himin Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Himin Solar Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered

12.6.5 Himin Solar Recent Development

12.7 Solimpeks

12.7.1 Solimpeks Corporation Information

12.7.2 Solimpeks Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Solimpeks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Solimpeks Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered

12.7.5 Solimpeks Recent Development

12.8 Heliodyne

12.8.1 Heliodyne Corporation Information

12.8.2 Heliodyne Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Heliodyne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Heliodyne Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered

12.8.5 Heliodyne Recent Development

12.9 KU-KA

12.9.1 KU-KA Corporation Information

12.9.2 KU-KA Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 KU-KA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 KU-KA Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered

12.9.5 KU-KA Recent Development

12.10 Rhico solar

12.10.1 Rhico solar Corporation Information

12.10.2 Rhico solar Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Rhico solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Rhico solar Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered

12.10.5 Rhico solar Recent Development

12.12 Wagner Solar

12.12.1 Wagner Solar Corporation Information

12.12.2 Wagner Solar Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Wagner Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Wagner Solar Products Offered

12.12.5 Wagner Solar Recent Development

12.13 Integrated Solar

12.13.1 Integrated Solar Corporation Information

12.13.2 Integrated Solar Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Integrated Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Integrated Solar Products Offered

12.13.5 Integrated Solar Recent Development

12.14 Solar TEK

12.14.1 Solar TEK Corporation Information

12.14.2 Solar TEK Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Solar TEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Solar TEK Products Offered

12.14.5 Solar TEK Recent Development

12.15 Solene

12.15.1 Solene Corporation Information

12.15.2 Solene Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Solene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Solene Products Offered

12.15.5 Solene Recent Development

12.16 Beijing Sunda Solar

12.16.1 Beijing Sunda Solar Corporation Information

12.16.2 Beijing Sunda Solar Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Beijing Sunda Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Beijing Sunda Solar Products Offered

12.16.5 Beijing Sunda Solar Recent Development

12.17 Viessmann Manufacture

12.17.1 Viessmann Manufacture Corporation Information

12.17.2 Viessmann Manufacture Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Viessmann Manufacture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Viessmann Manufacture Products Offered

12.17.5 Viessmann Manufacture Recent Development

12.18 Suntracsolar

12.18.1 Suntracsolar Corporation Information

12.18.2 Suntracsolar Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Suntracsolar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Suntracsolar Products Offered

12.18.5 Suntracsolar Recent Development

12.19 Sunvelope

12.19.1 Sunvelope Corporation Information

12.19.2 Sunvelope Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Sunvelope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Sunvelope Products Offered

12.19.5 Sunvelope Recent Development

12.20 Hainingmai

12.20.1 Hainingmai Corporation Information

12.20.2 Hainingmai Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Hainingmai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Hainingmai Products Offered

12.20.5 Hainingmai Recent Development

12.21 Pilkington

12.21.1 Pilkington Corporation Information

12.21.2 Pilkington Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Pilkington Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Pilkington Products Offered

12.21.5 Pilkington Recent Development

12.22 SIKA

12.22.1 SIKA Corporation Information

12.22.2 SIKA Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 SIKA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 SIKA Products Offered

12.22.5 SIKA Recent Development

12.23 Wanxing solar

12.23.1 Wanxing solar Corporation Information

12.23.2 Wanxing solar Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Wanxing solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Wanxing solar Products Offered

12.23.5 Wanxing solar Recent Development

12.24 Longpu

12.24.1 Longpu Corporation Information

12.24.2 Longpu Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Longpu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Longpu Products Offered

12.24.5 Longpu Recent Development

12.25 NP Solar

12.25.1 NP Solar Corporation Information

12.25.2 NP Solar Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 NP Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 NP Solar Products Offered

12.25.5 NP Solar Recent Development

12.26 Yuluxue

12.26.1 Yuluxue Corporation Information

12.26.2 Yuluxue Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Yuluxue Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Yuluxue Products Offered

12.26.5 Yuluxue Recent Development

12.27 Free-energy

12.27.1 Free-energy Corporation Information

12.27.2 Free-energy Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Free-energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Free-energy Products Offered

12.27.5 Free-energy Recent Development

…

