Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size to Reach US$ 5652.8 million by 2026 |CAGR 2.3%
The global Solar Thermal Collectors market size is projected to reach US$ 5652.8 million by 2026, from US$ 4931.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.
The global Solar Thermal Collectors report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Solar Thermal Collectors report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global Solar Thermal Collectors market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Segment by Type
Flat Plate Collectors
Evacuated Tube Collectors
Other
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
The major vendors covered:
AET – Solar
Apricus
Solar Skies
SunEarth
SunMaxx
Himin Solar
Solimpeks
Heliodyne
KU-KA
Rhico solar
Vaillant Solar
Wagner Solar
Integrated Solar
Solar TEK
Solene
Beijing Sunda Solar
Viessmann Manufacture
Suntracsolar
Sunvelope
Hainingmai
Pilkington
SIKA
Wanxing solar
Longpu
NP Solar
Yuluxue
Free-energy
Major Points of Table Of Content:
Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solar Thermal Collectors Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Solar Thermal Collectors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Flat Plate Collectors
1.4.3 Evacuated Tube Collectors
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Solar Thermal Collectors Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Solar Thermal Collectors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Solar Thermal Collectors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Solar Thermal Collectors Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Solar Thermal Collectors Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Solar Thermal Collectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Solar Thermal Collectors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Solar Thermal Collectors Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Solar Thermal Collectors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Solar Thermal Collectors Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Solar Thermal Collectors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Solar Thermal Collectors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Solar Thermal Collectors Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Solar Thermal Collectors Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Solar Thermal Collectors Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Solar Thermal Collectors Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collectors Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collectors Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collectors Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 AET – Solar
12.1.1 AET – Solar Corporation Information
12.1.2 AET – Solar Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 AET – Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 AET – Solar Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered
12.1.5 AET – Solar Recent Development
12.2 Apricus
12.2.1 Apricus Corporation Information
12.2.2 Apricus Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Apricus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Apricus Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered
12.2.5 Apricus Recent Development
12.3 Solar Skies
12.3.1 Solar Skies Corporation Information
12.3.2 Solar Skies Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Solar Skies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Solar Skies Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered
12.3.5 Solar Skies Recent Development
12.4 SunEarth
12.4.1 SunEarth Corporation Information
12.4.2 SunEarth Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 SunEarth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 SunEarth Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered
12.4.5 SunEarth Recent Development
12.5 SunMaxx
12.5.1 SunMaxx Corporation Information
12.5.2 SunMaxx Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 SunMaxx Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 SunMaxx Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered
12.5.5 SunMaxx Recent Development
12.6 Himin Solar
12.6.1 Himin Solar Corporation Information
12.6.2 Himin Solar Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Himin Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Himin Solar Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered
12.6.5 Himin Solar Recent Development
12.7 Solimpeks
12.7.1 Solimpeks Corporation Information
12.7.2 Solimpeks Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Solimpeks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Solimpeks Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered
12.7.5 Solimpeks Recent Development
12.8 Heliodyne
12.8.1 Heliodyne Corporation Information
12.8.2 Heliodyne Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Heliodyne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Heliodyne Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered
12.8.5 Heliodyne Recent Development
12.9 KU-KA
12.9.1 KU-KA Corporation Information
12.9.2 KU-KA Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 KU-KA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 KU-KA Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered
12.9.5 KU-KA Recent Development
12.10 Rhico solar
12.10.1 Rhico solar Corporation Information
12.10.2 Rhico solar Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Rhico solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Rhico solar Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered
12.10.5 Rhico solar Recent Development
12.11 AET – Solar
12.11.1 AET – Solar Corporation Information
12.11.2 AET – Solar Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 AET – Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 AET – Solar Solar Thermal Collectors Products Offered
12.11.5 AET – Solar Recent Development
12.12 Wagner Solar
12.12.1 Wagner Solar Corporation Information
12.12.2 Wagner Solar Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Wagner Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Wagner Solar Products Offered
12.12.5 Wagner Solar Recent Development
12.13 Integrated Solar
12.13.1 Integrated Solar Corporation Information
12.13.2 Integrated Solar Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Integrated Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Integrated Solar Products Offered
12.13.5 Integrated Solar Recent Development
12.14 Solar TEK
12.14.1 Solar TEK Corporation Information
12.14.2 Solar TEK Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Solar TEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Solar TEK Products Offered
12.14.5 Solar TEK Recent Development
12.15 Solene
12.15.1 Solene Corporation Information
12.15.2 Solene Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Solene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Solene Products Offered
12.15.5 Solene Recent Development
12.16 Beijing Sunda Solar
12.16.1 Beijing Sunda Solar Corporation Information
12.16.2 Beijing Sunda Solar Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Beijing Sunda Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Beijing Sunda Solar Products Offered
12.16.5 Beijing Sunda Solar Recent Development
12.17 Viessmann Manufacture
12.17.1 Viessmann Manufacture Corporation Information
12.17.2 Viessmann Manufacture Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Viessmann Manufacture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Viessmann Manufacture Products Offered
12.17.5 Viessmann Manufacture Recent Development
12.18 Suntracsolar
12.18.1 Suntracsolar Corporation Information
12.18.2 Suntracsolar Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Suntracsolar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Suntracsolar Products Offered
12.18.5 Suntracsolar Recent Development
12.19 Sunvelope
12.19.1 Sunvelope Corporation Information
12.19.2 Sunvelope Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Sunvelope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Sunvelope Products Offered
12.19.5 Sunvelope Recent Development
12.20 Hainingmai
12.20.1 Hainingmai Corporation Information
12.20.2 Hainingmai Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Hainingmai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Hainingmai Products Offered
12.20.5 Hainingmai Recent Development
12.21 Pilkington
12.21.1 Pilkington Corporation Information
12.21.2 Pilkington Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Pilkington Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Pilkington Products Offered
12.21.5 Pilkington Recent Development
12.22 SIKA
12.22.1 SIKA Corporation Information
12.22.2 SIKA Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 SIKA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 SIKA Products Offered
12.22.5 SIKA Recent Development
12.23 Wanxing solar
12.23.1 Wanxing solar Corporation Information
12.23.2 Wanxing solar Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Wanxing solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Wanxing solar Products Offered
12.23.5 Wanxing solar Recent Development
12.24 Longpu
12.24.1 Longpu Corporation Information
12.24.2 Longpu Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Longpu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Longpu Products Offered
12.24.5 Longpu Recent Development
12.25 NP Solar
12.25.1 NP Solar Corporation Information
12.25.2 NP Solar Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 NP Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 NP Solar Products Offered
12.25.5 NP Solar Recent Development
12.26 Yuluxue
12.26.1 Yuluxue Corporation Information
12.26.2 Yuluxue Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 Yuluxue Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Yuluxue Products Offered
12.26.5 Yuluxue Recent Development
12.27 Free-energy
12.27.1 Free-energy Corporation Information
12.27.2 Free-energy Description and Business Overview
12.27.3 Free-energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Free-energy Products Offered
12.27.5 Free-energy Recent Development
…
