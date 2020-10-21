RPA in Finance Market 2020 Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2027

The functions in the BFSI sector that could be improved using robotic process automation (RPA) are credit card processing, payable accounts, overall customer service, opening accounts and receivables, account closure process, and mortgage processing, among others. A growing necessity for improving the productivity of banking operations, coupled with the increasing penetration of advanced technologies in the BFSI sector, is predicted to fuel the demand for RPA significantly.

The reports cover key developments in the RPA in Finance market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from RPA in Finance market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for RPA in Finance market in the global market.

Top Listed Companies in RPA in Finance Market are-

Automation Anywhere, Inc

Blue Prism Limited

KOFAX INC

Kryon Systems

NICE Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

Redwood Software

Softomotive

UiPath

WorkFusion, Inc.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting RPA in Finance market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global RPA in Finance Market report.

