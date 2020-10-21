Medical Trials Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Medical Trials Landscape: Embracing the AI

A recent study published by FMI titled “Medical Trials Market: Global Industry Landscape Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Outlook, 2019 – 2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the vital aspects covering Medical Trials. After conducting a thorough review of the evolution of Medical Trials, as well as recent developments, the future projections and outlook are presented with maximum precision.

Medical Trials Market Taxonomy

The Medical Trials landscape is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Area

Oncology

Infectious Disease

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular

Neuroscience

Respiratory

Others

By Phase

Phase 0

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Sponsor

Industry-sponsored

Government / Public

Non-governmental Organizations

Others (Academic Medical Centers, Individuals, etc.)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with an executive summary of the Medical Trials landscape, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the spending (US$ million) attributable to the leading segments in the Medical Trials landscape.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of various segments covered in the Medical Trials landscape in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about Medical Trials. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the Medical Trials landscape report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key trends that are expected to impact the scenario of the Medical Trials landscape significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments as well as regulatory outlook.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes various contextual information pertaining to the report. It includes an overview of the existing regulatory landscape navigated by key stakeholders, infrastructure necessary for clinical research, technical and IT support factors, skill sets of clinical investigators, among various other factors.

Chapter 05 – Global Medical Trials Landscape Analysis 2014-2018 and Outlook, 2019-2029

This section explains the global spending analysis and forecast for Medical Trials between the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical spending on Medical Trials, along with projected spending in the future. Readers can also find a breakdown of the number of ongoing, completed, and suspended trials by research area in each of the regions covered in the scope of the study.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth in spending on Medical Trials over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for various stakeholders in the Medical Trials landscape. This chapter also highlights the key dynamics impacting the Medical Trials landscape, which include growth drivers, challenges, and trends. Moreover, it will enable readers to understand the key trends specific to various stakeholders in the Medical Trials landscape.

Chapter 07 – Impact of Digitalization on Medical Trials

This section covers the digital transformation efforts pertaining to Medical Trials, including the impact on approach to clinical trial design, data collection, data analysis, as well as the use of cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence and big data, and predictive analysis to aid clinical trial sponsors in effectively executing trials and minimizing costs.

Chapter 08 – Global Medical Trials Statistics 2014-2018 and Outlook, 2019-2029

Some of the key statistics pertaining to Medical Trials, including number of Medical Trials by each phase and research area, are covered in this chapter.

Chapter 09 – Economic Outlook and Healthcare Sector Scenario

This section details some of the macro factors expected to impact the Medical Trials landscape, including health expenditure per capita for key countries, the outlook for the healthcare sector, as well as other overarching factors.

Chapter 10 – Global Medical Trials Landscape: Economic Impact and Trial Cost Structure Analysis

An in-depth breakdown of trial costs by phase is estimated at a per-patient level, including an assessment of factors and their respective impact in determining trial costs. Analysis by research area has also been provided, which incorporates factors such as patient recruitment costs based on different disease indications.

Chapter 11 – Global Medical Trials Landscape 2014-2018 and Outlook 2019-2029, By Sponsor

Based on sponsor, the spending analysis on Medical Trials is segmented into: industry-sponsored, government / public-sponsored, non-governmental organizations, association-sponsored, as well as other sponsors. In this chapter, readers can find information about prominent sponsors of Medical Trials and the impact these key stakeholders are expected to exercise over the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global Medical Trials Landscape 2014-2018 and Outlook 2019-2029, By Area

This chapter provides details about the Medical Trials landscape on the basis of research area, and has been classified into oncology, infectious diseases, metabolic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neuroscience, respiratory diseases, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the potential investment opportunity based on research area.

Chapter 13 – Global Medical Trials Landscape 2014-2018 and Outlook 2019-2029, By Stage

This chapter provides details about the Medical Trials landscape on the basis of stage of trial, and has been classified into phase I, phase II, phase III, and phase IV. In this chapter, readers can understand the breakdown of spending based on trial phase, and which stages require a significant investment.

Chapter 14 – Global Medical Trials Landscape 2014-2018 and Outlook 2019-2029, By Region

This chapter explains the outlook for Medical Trials landscape across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 15 – North America Medical Trials Landscape 2014-2018 and Outlook 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the North America Medical Trials landscape, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and spending growth based on phase, area, sponsor, and countries in North America.

Chapter 16 – Latin America Medical Trials Landscape 2014-2018 and Outlook 2019-2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the trial cost structure and the regional trends, which are impacting the Latin America Medical Trials landscape. This chapter also includes the investment prospects in Medical Trials in leading countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America.

Chapter 17 –Europe Medical Trials Landscape 2014-2018 and Outlook 2019-2029

Key growth drivers of spending on Medical Trials based on stakeholders in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 18 – East Asia Medical Trials Landscape 2014-2018 and Outlook 2019-2029

China and Japan are the prominent countries in East Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Medical Trials landscape in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Medical Trials landscape during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 19 – South Asia Medical Trials Landscape 2014-2018 and Outlook 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the Medical Trials landscape in South Asia by focusing on Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and the rest of South Asia. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growing number of Medical Trials being carried out in this region.

Chapter 20 – Oceania Medical Trials Landscape 2014-2018 and Outlook 2019-2029

In this chapter, the Medical Trials landscape in Australia and New Zealand has been reviewed and analyzed to provide a detailed understanding of key aspects pertaining to these countries.

Chapter 21 – Middle East & Africa Medical Trials Landscape 2014-2018 and Outlook 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the Medical Trials landscape will evolve in prominent countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 22 – Key Stakeholder Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the various industry participants carrying out Medical Trials in terms of number of trials correlated with R&D spend and other key metrics. An assessment of number of active drugs and active Medical Trials has also been covered for top pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Additionally, a dashboard of key clinical research organizations (CROs) in the market has been presented.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Medical Trials landscape report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about Medical Trials.