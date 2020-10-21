Future Market Insights Revises Natural Antioxidant Supplements Market Forecast, as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Expand Quickly

Natural Antioxidant Supplements Market – Introduction

Antioxidants are the components that inhibit the oxidation process, which is caused by the presence of a large number of free radicals. The oxidation process alters the physical and chemical composition of materials and causes rusting of irons. In a human body, free radicals damage the cell membranes and result in illness such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, liver disorder, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s diseases. As a result of which the Natural Antioxidant Supplements have been witnessing a proliferated rate of adoption in the pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industry.

Increasing number of incidences of nutrition deficiency prevalent among the population of Asia Pacific has been generating demand for dietary supplements to ensure the proper functioning of the body, which has significantly driven the sales of Natural Antioxidant Supplements in this region. With the availability of sufficient knowledge pertaining to animal nutrition, farmers of livestock, poultry, and ruminants have been adopting Natural Antioxidant Supplements for yielding high productivity to their farm. Food and beverage industry is yet another crucial contributor to the growth of the Natural Antioxidant Supplements market, on the back of the rising applications of the supplements in food products.

Natural Antioxidant Supplements Market – Novel Developments

The key players operating in the Natural Antioxidant Supplements market have been striving to gain a strong recall value of their brand by focusing on promotional and brand awareness activities. Strategic mergers and acquisitions, productive collaborations, and partnerships have been the key trends in the Natural Antioxidant Supplements market.

Some of the significant partakers operating in the Natural Antioxidant Supplements market comprise of Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialties, Naturex S.A., Prinova, S.P.A, Cargill, DuPont-Danisco, Archer Daniels Midland, AB Vista, E.I. du Pont EI Nemours and Company, Chr. Hansen, Adisseo France S.a.s, Novozymes A/s, Danisco A/s, Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products Co. Ltd., Akzonobel Nv., Aland Nutraceutical Co. Ltd., Kalsec Inc., Nutreco N.V., Barentz International BV, Kemin Industries, Inc., Kalsec Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Royal DSM.

DowDuPont announced the acquisition of Health and Nutrition business of FMC by DuPont with an objective to strengthen the position of the company and emerge as a significant specialty ingredients business. The diverse portfolio of FMC will help in enhancing the growth potential of the products and solutions offered by the company and expand its geographical footprint.



In October 2017, Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialties acquired Agro2Agri to expand its agro-business at an accelerated pace in the biostimulants sector and leverage the benefits offered by the company for the development of innovative products.



Natural Antioxidant Supplements Market – Dynamics

Rising Incidences of Cancer to Drive Promising Sales Opportunities to Natural Antioxidant Supplements

Pervasiveness of various types of cancer has hard-pressed the medical personnel to develop effective cures that can control the spread of the disease. This has proliferated the adoption rate of Natural Antioxidant Supplements in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, disorders such as premature aging, neurodegenerative diseases, and cardiovascular diseases caused by the oxidative stress have generated the demand for Natural Antioxidant Supplements for the development of sustainable solutions, which is projected to influence the growth of the Natural Antioxidant Supplements market in the upcoming years.

Applications of Natural Antioxidant Supplements in Cosmetic Industry to Create Favorable Market Scenario

Demand for quality cosmetic products has been on an acute rise for combating a number of skin disorders such as wrinkles, aging, dark circles, dull skin, loss of skin elasticity and pliability. Natural Antioxidant Supplements can counter the free radicals present in the body that poses a threat to the proteins, lipids, and DNA that helps in the beautification of the skin. Additionally, a growing number of sales of Natural Antioxidant Supplements in the cosmetic industry can also be attributed to the increasing use of Natural Antioxidant Supplements as preservatives to extend the shelf life of various formulations, which will offer sustainable growth opportunities to the Natural Antioxidant Supplements market.

Cost-efficiency of Synthetic Antioxidants Over Natural Antioxidant Supplements to Impact the Market

Changing preferences of consumers towards Natural Antioxidant Supplements, on account of the less expensive nature of synthetic antioxidants is anticipated to slowdown the growth of the Natural Antioxidant Supplements market. Manufacturers functioning in the Natural Antioxidant Supplements market have been shifting their focus on enriching the performance of synthetic antioxidants and offer their products at a comparatively reduced price than Natural Antioxidant Supplements, which has, in turn, influenced the desirability of the consumers for these products.

Growing demand for packaged food and beverages, on account of the busy lifestyles of individuals, has generated a notable demand for preservatives with high rancidity levels in food products such as cereals, bakery products, beverages, cheese, meat, and fish, which is being fulfilled by the manufacturers of the synthetic antioxidants. This has further influenced the adoption rate of synthetic antioxidants, which is expected to impede the growth of the Natural Antioxidant Supplements market in the upcoming years.

Natural Antioxidant Supplements Market – Segmentation

The Natural Antioxidant Supplements market can be segmented on the basis of:

Source



Chemical Nature



End-use Industry



Region



Natural Antioxidant Supplements Market Segmentation – By Source

Depending on the source, the Natural Antioxidant Supplements market can be bifurcated into:

Animal



Algal



Plant, Vegetables, Fruits



Natural Antioxidant Supplements Market Segmentation – By Chemical Nature

On the basis of the chemical nature, the Natural Antioxidant Supplements market can be segmented into:

Amino acids, enzymes, and peptides



Vitamins



Carotenoids



Flavonoids



Polyphenols



Natural Antioxidant Supplements Market Segmentation – By End-use Industry

Cosmetics



Pharmaceutical and Neutraceutical



Animal Feed



Food



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global Natural Antioxidant Supplements market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with Natural Antioxidant Supplements market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on Natural Antioxidant Supplements Powders market segments and geographies.

