Bladder Scanners Market Demand, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin And Market Share- Forecast By 2025

Global Bladder Scanners Market Research Report 2020 begins with an overview of the Market and offers throughout development. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that give closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors, and market performance and estimation. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Bladder Scanners market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.

Competitive Landscape

The Bladder Scanners Market is moderately consolidated competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Market participants are adopting numerous strategies including acquisitions and collaborations to sustain market competition.

Key Market Trends

Portable Bladder/Bench Top Scanners Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

Portable Bladder/Bench Top Scanners are ultrasound devices that use automated technology to register bladder volume digitally, including post-void residual (PVR) volume, and provide three-dimensional images of the bladder.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), prevalence rates of urinary incontinence conditions are 2.5% in women and 1.4 % in men in the general population. Health care professionals (primarily nurses) uses the device to measure postvoid residual (PVR) urine volume and prevent unnecessary catheterization and these products may improve diagnosis and differentiation of urological problems which helps in management and treatment of urological diseases, including the establishment of voiding schedules, study of bladder biofeedback, fewer urinary tract infections (UTIs), and monitoring of potential urinary incontinence after surgery or trauma. Therefore, increasing prevalence of urological diseases and the rising preference for Portable Bladder/Bench Top Scanners use are the key factors for the growth of the bladder scanners market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a dominating position globally in the bladder scanners market due to the rising prevalence of urological diseases, and high healthcare expenditure. In 2017, the North American region generated maximum revenue globally. New product approvals, growing prevalence of urological disorders, increasing diagnostic procedures, and increasing utilization of mobile portable ultrasound devices in clinics and hospitals contributing to the growth of the bladder scanners market.

According to National Public Health Surveys which is conducted over several years, it is estimated that 1 in 10 United States adults (18 years of age and older) suffer from daily urinary incontinence and most of those affected are women. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of urological diseases and a growing geriatric population in the country is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Regions covered By Bladder Scanners Market Report 2020

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).

