Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth of EVTOL Aircraft Market

Let’s start with a bit of history. It was almost a century ago, the aviation pioneer Glenn Curtiss invented an autoplane. It was a three-seat car-cum-aircraft with detachable wings. And since then, the enthusiasts in the aviation and automobile industry are planning of “flying cars” which will provide faster trips in the air reducing hours of ground traveling. This was also aimed for an improved productivity and quality of life.

It took decades of failed projects and starts before the scientists became successful with the invention of a new class of vehicle. And this aircraft is going to turn the age-old dreams into a reality by transforming the way people and cargo are moved in cities.

Introduction

Typically known as electric or hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, these aircrafts are going to change the way of flying industry with elevated approach to the science of movement. They will be able to make traveling quicker, quieter, and more cost-effective compared to the traditional helicopters which will make the (eVTOL) a successful endeavor.

A vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircrafts are capable of float, take off, and land vertically. Some VTOL aircraft can operate in other modes as well, such as STOL (short take-off and landing), CTOL (conventional take-off and landing), and/or STOVL (short take-off and vertical landing). However, some helicopters can only be controlled by VTOL because of the aircraft lacking landing gear that can handle horizontal motion.

VTOL is a subcategory of V/STOL (vertical or short take-off and landing). Some lighter-than-air aircraft also considered as VTOL aircraft as they can takeoff, fly, and land with vertical approach/departure profiles.

The eVTOLs , are being invented which are totally autonomous passenger air vehicles (PAV).

The emergence of eVTOLs will transform diverse industrial areas, including:

Air traffic management system:

The air traffic management system is getting an entirely novel structure with the advent of eVTOL aircrafts. This system must span airspace allocation, management, airworthiness certifications, and pilot requirements for unmanned autonomous aerial systems as well. The need of governments and local municipalities would arise in order to settle upon a common operating concept. They would also work towards establishing a universal set of requirements that would help the eVTOL aircrafts to be systemized and deployed in a successful way. One of the most important requirements is to ensure the interoperability with prevailing global air traffic management systems.

Physical infrastructure:

The physical infrastructure for these aircrafts is definitely going to require a significant amount of capital. Acquiring the land or space that would be essential for building the vertiports and other infrastructure components will require a huge amount of money.

Whether the outspreading of the existing public and private partnerships or establishing new models, the process would undoubtedly require sufficient amount of funding. Without this public/private type of collaboration and other types of collaboration, the infrastructure projects may get delayed getting off the ground which, eventually will limit or entirely block the large-scale deployment of eVTOLs.

Aircraft development:

The traditional helicopter developers and manufacturers of traditional VTOLs are at risk of being disrupted. This is because of the re-defining and reinventing of the automobile with the electrification and autonomous competences.

The taxi and rental car industries are also being re-imagined as the technology companies has started using various smartphone applications and geo-location capabilities. Therefore, it can be pretty much forecasted the future market for eVTOL aircraft manufactures is going to be progressive.

To sum up…

As revealed by AHS International, “there are more than 50 companies worldwide which are in the process of researching and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The most of these models are designed to travel at lower altitudes for a fraction of the cost of operating a fixed-wing aircraft”.

