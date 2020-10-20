Trifluralin Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2026|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Trifluralin market.

Trifluralin is a yellow-orange crystalline solid. Denser than water and not soluble in water. Hence sinks in water. Melting point 48.5-49°C. Used as a selective pre-emergence herbicide.

Regionally, the production areas of Trifluralin are concentrated in USA, China and EU. China is the biggest production base of Trifluralin, followed by EU. The consumption of Trifluralin is quite separated, with USA, China, EU and Japan the main regions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Trifluralin Market

The global Trifluralin market size is projected to reach US$ 201.5 million by 2026, from US$ 164.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Trifluralin Scope and Segment

Trifluralin market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Trifluralin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ADAMA

DowDuPont

Nufarm

Kenso

Kangfeng

ZhiHai

Haoyang

FengShan Group

Aijin

DongNong

Tenglong

Qiaochang

Trifluralin Breakdown Data by Type

Missible Oil (EC)

Granula (GR)

Trifluralin Breakdown Data by Application

Grasses and Weeds

Dicotyledonous

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Trifluralin market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Trifluralin market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Trifluralin Market Share Analysis

