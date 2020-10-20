Global Sales of Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2029, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New FMI Study

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the advanced distribution management systems market includes a global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market : Segmentation

The global advanced distribution management systems market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Solution ADMS Platforms

Services Support &Maintenance Services Consulting Integration & Implementation

Application Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition

Distribution Management Systems

Outage Management Systems

Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems

Geospatial Information Systems

Fault Location and Isolation & Service Restoration Industry Transportation & logistics

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the advanced distribution management systems market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the advanced distribution management systems market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to advanced distribution management systems and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the advanced distribution management systems market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The advanced distribution management systems market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed end user trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the advanced distribution management systems market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical advanced distribution management systems market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the advanced distribution management systems market at the regional level has also been provided in this section.

Chapter 05 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the advanced distribution management systems market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the advanced distribution management systems market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 06 – Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Solution

Based on product solution, the advanced distribution management systems market is segmented into ADMS platforms, and services (integration & implementation, support & maintenance services, consulting services). In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the advanced distribution management systems market and market attractiveness analysis based on solution.

Chapter 07 – Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Application

Based on application, the advanced distribution management systems market is segmented into supervisory control & data acquisition, distribution management system, outage management system, and distributed energy resource management system, geospatial information system and fault location and isolation & service restoration. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the advanced distribution management systems market and market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 08 – Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Industry

This chapter provides various details about the advanced distribution management systems market based on end user, and has been classified into transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, oil & gas, manufacturing and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on industry.

Chapter 09 – Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the advanced distribution management systems market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 10 – North America Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America advanced distribution management systems market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on application and industry, and countries in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the advanced distribution management systems market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has also been provided.

Chapter 12 – Western Europe Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the advanced distribution management systems market in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and the rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – Eastern Europe Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the advanced distribution management systems market in Eastern Europe countries such as Russia, Poland, and the rest of Eastern Europe.

Chapter 14 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the advanced distribution management systems market in the APEJ region by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of APEJ. This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the advanced distribution management systems market in the APEJ region.

Chapter 15 – Japan Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the advanced distribution management systems market in Japan.

Chapter 16 – MEA Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the advanced distribution management systems market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC countries, South Africa, North Africa, Turkey, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the advanced distribution management systems market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the advanced distribution management systems market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Siemens AG, Oracle, GE Digital, Schneider Electric, Survalent Technologies, and Etap, among others.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the advanced distribution management systems market report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the advanced distribution management systems market.