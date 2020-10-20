Mono Methyl Aniline Market: Where is the Market Heading Post COVID-19?|Trusted Business Insights
Mono Methyl Aniline is an aniline derivative. It is an organic compound with the chemical formula C6H5NH (CH3).
The major raw material of Mono Methyl Aniline is Aniline. In the past years, the market of Aniline has been under fierce fluctuation. The price of Mono Methyl Aniline also changed in accordance with the manufacturer cost of Aniline. Non Metallic Antiknock Octane Booster and Intermediate in Chemical & Agricultural Applications are the main application of Mono Methyl Aniline, which takes a combined market share of 97.76% in 2017. Mono Methyl Aniline can also be used in Dyestuffs, pigments and optical brighteners. The consumption of Mono Methyl Aniline is mainly concentrated in China, USA and Europe, where are also major production area of oil.
The global Mono Methyl Aniline market size is projected to reach US$ 503.7 million by 2026, from US$ 391.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.
Mono Methyl Aniline market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mono Methyl Aniline market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
- Lanxess
- Volzhsky OrgSintez
- Xiangshui Henryda Tech Chemical
- Binhai Henglian Chemical
- Changzhou Baolong Chemical Industrial
- Wuxi Yangshi Chemical
- AARTI
- Above 98%
- 95%-98%
- Other
- Non Metallic Antiknock Octane Booster
- Intermediate in Chemical & Agricultural Applications
- Other
The Mono Methyl Aniline market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Mono Methyl Aniline market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
