Molecular Biology Reagents Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020-2026|Trusted Business Insights

Molecular biology reagents can make or break your experiment or sample preparation, so it is imperative to work with proper and reliable substances such as buffers, water, enzymes, and chemicals.

The global Molecular Biology Reagents market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

DNA Extraction Reagents

RNA Extraction Reagents

PCR Reagents

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospital

Clinic

Laboratory

Others

The Molecular Biology Reagents key manufacturers in this market include:

Analytik Jena

Randox

Bio-Rad

ADSTEC

Biotechnologies Jacques Boy

Cell Start Project

BioChain

PCR Biosystems

Loop

Ampliqon

MACHEREY-NAGEL

Accuris Instruments

Progenie molecular

Forensic laboratories

BIOTECON Diagnostics

Genomic Vision

Takara Bio

LabGenomics

MGI

BioTeke Corporation

