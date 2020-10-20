Gas Insulated Transformer Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2028

Gas insulated Transformer have been utilized in the various applications since 1960s, however there usage has been restricted owing to their high costs. Sulphur hexafluoride is the primarily utilized gas in these type of transformer. Gas insulted transformer possess various advantages as compared to that of oil immersed transformer which include compact design, easier installation, safety an simpler maintenance. Gas insulated transformers are primarily utilized in the underground and indoor substations in urban areas.

Global Gas Insulated Transformer Market: Segmentation

Globally, the gas insulated transformer market can be segmented on the basis of voltage, product type, installation and end-use,

Based on the voltage, the global gas insulated transformer market can be segmented into,

Up to 72.5 Kv (Medium)

5 Kv – 220 Kv (High)

Above 220 Kv (Extra High)

Based on the product type, the global gas insulated transformer market can be segmented into,

Instrument Transformer

Power Transformer

Others

Based on the installation, the global gas insulated transformer market can be segmented into,

Outdoor

Indoor

Based on the end-use, the global gas insulated transformer market can be segmented into,

Utility

Industrial

Commercial

Global Gas Insulated Transformer Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for the electricity in prominent countries, lack of space for the construction of new substations and up-gradation of existing ones and adverse environmental effects have encouraged a trend in overpopulated urban areas to tuck away large substations underground. This in turn has led to a growing demand for non-explosive and large-capacity gas insulated transformer in order to ensure compactness and prevent the accidents.

Moreover, increasing adoption of technologically advanced products and long and long-term investments are anticipated to propel the demand for gas insulated transformer market.

However, stringent environmental regulations pertaining to the utilization of SF6 gas will restrain the growth of the gas insulated transformer market over the near future. Various health and safety organizations, such Occupational Safety and Health Organization (OSHA) and NIOSH have issued the warning regarding the formation of toxic compounds from the electrical discharge of SF6 gas. Thus, there has been a growing penetration of alternative gas based transformers in the market

Development of the gas insulated transformers with the alternative technologies of SF6 is found to be one of the key trends in the market. For instance, in the recent past ABB and General Electric have collaborated with 3M to introduce the g3 & AirPlus insulation gases which were developed using 3M’s Novec 4710 and Novec 5110

Global Gas Insulated Transformer Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account for lion’s share and is further expected to show its dominance in the global gas insulated transformer market over the next decade. Due to the industrial development and rapid industrialization in the countries such as India and China, etc. significant growth has been witnessed, which in turn has led to growing need for infrastructure that enables safe and reliable of power transmission.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be followed by Europe in the global gas insulated transformer market over the forecast years. Europe in the global gas insulated transformer is anticipated to be followed by North America region over the forecast years. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to account for small share in the global gas insulated transformer market over the near future.

