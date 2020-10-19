Corona Impact: Is Surgical Power Tools Market will Propel at a Defining Pace 2020

The tragic episode of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a positive impact on the global surgical power tools market growth in 2020. Rising demand for the treatment of diseases associated with the geriatric in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic is shoving the growth of the market. Analysts have predicted that the market will perceive continuous growth after the end of the COVID-19 disaster.

• A glance at the Market Scenario Before and After COVID-19 Pandemic:

The latest report published by Research Dive on the global surgical power tools reveals the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth. Before the rise of the pandemic, the market was expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. However, the sudden outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled market growth. Market experts have estimated that the market will grow at a growth rate of 6.4%, post-COVID-19 upheaval. The market is anticipated to perceive growth owing to the mounting demand for increasing adoption of surgical power tools in the healthcare industry due to enhanced reliability and better performance during the course of the pandemic.

• Current Face of the Market during COVID-19 Crisis:

Previously, the global surgical power tools market was anticipated to garner a revenue of $2,068.0 million in 2020. However, in the present situation, i.e., in 2020, the market size has reached up to $2,103.4 million.

Surgical power tools are instruments that rely on mini motors for optimal surgical performance. These instruments are electrically operated and are used primarily for the treatment of implants during orthopedic surgery. Besides, battery-operated and manual drill saw systems are available with these power tools to break bones during operations. Due to longer life cycles, increased reliability, and better performance, substantial growth of the global market is mainly due to the increasing acceptance of surgical instruments in the medical industry.

• Post COVID-19 Scenario of the Market:

According to analysts, the global surgical power tools market is projected to observe substantial growth in 2020 and will continue to grow at a significant growth rate after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Digital Surgery Company (privately-held) was acquired in February 2020 by Medtronic, one of the most prominent fabricators of surgical instruments, which specializes in digital devices manufacturing. Such partnerships will contribute to the development of the global market for operational power tools within the time period of the study. Moreover, governments worldwide are expected to help the regulatory structure to raise the demand for business devices on the global market.

As a result, cumulative investments and rising advancements in the surgical power tools are projected to unlock massive opportunities and thrust the growth of the global surgical power tools market, post-COVID-19 pandemic.

