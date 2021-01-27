Blood Transfusion Diagnostics – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market is expected to reach $7.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market include Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Novartis, Grifols, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Fujirebio, BioMerieux, DiaSorin, Immucor, Diagast, BAG healthcare, and Quidel.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising number of surgical procedures, and growing initiatives for blood donation campaigns. However, the lack of skilled professionals is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Blood transfusion is the method of transferring blood or blood products from one person to another. It is adopted during various medical conditions such as loss of blood or any other components of the blood. Blood transfusion diagnostics play a crucial role in blood transfusion to avoid infection to both the receiver and donor.

By end-user, the blood banks segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as several disease screening and blood typing services need to be performed before a transfusion therapy.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies and increasing awareness among people regarding blood donations.

Products Covered:

• Instruments

• Reagents & Kits

Blood Products Covered:

• Red Blood Cells (RBC)

• Albumin

• Plasma

• Platelets

• Immunoglobulin Preparations

Technologies Covered:

• Western Blot

• Fluorescence Assay

• Rapid Test

• Nucleic Acid Amplification

• Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Applications Covered:

• Blood Grouping

• Disease Screening

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Plasma Fractionation Companies

• Blood Banks

• Diagnostic Laboratories

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

