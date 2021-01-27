Spinal Imaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Spinal Imaging Market is expected to reach $2.96 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Spinal Imaging Market include Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems, Inc, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Mediso Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, FUJIFILM, Shimadzu Corporation, and Bruker.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of spinal disorders, and the rising number of healthcare projects. However, the shortage of helium is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/spinal-imaging-market/request-sample

Spinal imaging is the technique used to create clear, detailed pictures of the spine and surrounding tissues. It plays a significant role in the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of patients with spinal cord injuries.

By type, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its outstanding spatial resolution along with multiplanar imaging capabilities.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/spinal-imaging-market

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the improvements in healthcare infrastructure which is supported by the favourable government initiatives in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/spinal-imaging-market

Types Covered:

• Ultrasound

• Computed Tomography (CT)

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

• X-Ray

Applications Covered:

• Spinal Cancer

• Spinal Infection

• Spinal Cord and Nerve Compression

• Vertebral Fractures

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Center

• Diagnostic Imaging Center

Products Covered:

• Spinal Fusion Implants

• Non-fusion Spinal Implants

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com