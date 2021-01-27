Edible Films and Coating – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Edible Films and Coating Market is expected to reach $4,015.38 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Edible Films and Coating Market include Cargill Incorporated, Dohler Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lactips, Nagase America LLC and Tate & Lyle PLC.

Rising consumption of convenient food offerings especially in developed regions and governmental initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint in the food sector are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost associated with edible packaging than recycling solutions is restraining the market growth.

Edible films and coatings are primary packagings made from edible components. Such components may also include ingredients like protein and lipids. Edible films help in protecting the food from the outside atmosphere and moisture and are mostly used in packaging. On the other hand, edible coatings are more often used for decorative purposes in making cakes and pastries. These films and coatings prevent loss of moisture, provide a shiny surface for aesthetic purposes, protect against microbes, and also help improve the shelf life of the food product. Unlike plastic coatings, these materials also contribute to environmental protection by reducing pollution.

Based on end user, the food and beverage segment is likely to have a huge demand. Active function of the edible film and coating system protects food products from oxidation and microbial spoilage, resulting in quality improvement.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing conversion phase of global producers of fresh vegetables and fruits are the factors fueling growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region. China and Japan are the major consumers of edible films and coating market in the region.

Types Covered:

• Large Caliber

• Small Caliber

Ingredient Types Covered:

• Composites

• Lipids

• Surfactants

• Polysaccharides

• Protein

• Other Ingredient Types

Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales

Applications Covered:

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Dairy Products

• Flavour Encapsulation

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

• Nutraceutical Products

• Nutritional Products

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food and Beverage

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

