Whey Protein – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Whey Protein Market is expected to reach $17.1 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Whey Protein Market include Alpavit, Davisco Foods International Inc, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd, Glanbia, Hilmar Cheese Company, Maple Island Inc, Milk SpecialityGlobals, Milkaut SA, Saputo Inc, Wheyco Gmbh, Valio Ltd, DMK Group, Westland Milk, Agropur MSI, Foremost Farms, and Axiom Foods Incorporation.

Increasing demand for sports nutrition and the rapid expansion of the food industry are driving the growth of the market. However, outrageous creation cost, wellbeing and security impacts are likely to restrain the development of the market.

Whey protein refers to a mix of proteins isolated from whey, which is the liquid part of milk that separates during cheese production. Whey protein contains high protein substances as compared to an egg, soy and other milk created proteins. This protein can be inspired by babies and adults. Whey protein is used to lowering cholesterol, reduces weight loss in people with HIV, and blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

Based on the application, the food and beverages segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the growing awareness of the nutritional benefits among the people. Demand for healthy food products is growing owing to increasing health-conscious consumers such as adults and seniors, infants and toddlers, and middle-class fitness enthusiasts.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in awareness regarding protein supplements, change in lifestyle, the high scope of sports nutrition and personal care, increasing intake of food supplements, and growing population are the key factors driving the market in the region.

Types Covered:

• Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

• Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

• Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

• Demineralized Whey Protein (DWP)

Prices Covered:

• Economy

• Low

• Premium

Applications Covered:

• Animal Feeds

• Food and Beverages

• Nutritional Products

• Personal Care

• Healthcare

• Pharmaceuticals

• Sports and Medical Nutrition Product Types

• Functional/Fortified Food

• Confectionery and Bakery Product Types

• Dairy Product Types

• Dietary Supplements

• Infant Formula

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Specialized Stores

• Supermarkets

• Online Stores

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

