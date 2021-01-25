Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Needles – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Needles Market is expected to reach $1,238.67 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Needles Market include Biopsybell, Globus Medical, Inc., IZI Medical Products, Laurane Medical, Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., RONTIS, Stryker Corporation, Teknimed, and Zavation.

Some of the factors such as increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rising prevalence of osteoporosis are driving the market growth. However, cement leakage in vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/vertebroplasty-and-kyphoplasty-needles-market/request-sample

Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are similar procedures and simply invasive; image-guided surgical events are performed to treat the vertebral compression fracture. Both are performed through a hollow needle that is passed through the skin of back into the fractured vertebra. In vertebroplasty, bone cement (called polymethylmethacrylate) is injected through the hollow needle into the fractured bone. In kyphoplasty, a balloon is first inserted and inflated to expand the compressed vertebra to its normal height before filling the space with bone cement.

Based on the end user, the hospital segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to better infrastructure facilities in developed economies, along with the increase in focus on the development of health care infrastructure by the public as well as private hospitals in developing and underdeveloped economies.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/vertebroplasty-and-kyphoplasty-needles-market

By geography, North America is likely to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. Increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis, reimbursement, and improved access to treatment are the major factors driving the market in this region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/vertebroplasty-and-kyphoplasty-needles-market

Procedures Covered:

• Vertebroplasty Procedures

• Kyphoplasty Procedures

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com