Amusement Parks – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Amusement Parks Market is expected to reach $99.34 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Amusement Parks Market include Walt Disney Company, Universal Studios Theme parks, Six Flag Entertainment Corporation, Chimelong Group Co. Ltd, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, OTC Parks China, Merlin Entertainment, Ilyas & Mustafa Galadari Group, Fantawild Group, Disney Parks and Resorts, Comcast Corporation, Shanghai Disneyland, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Ardent Leisure Group, and Wonderla Holidays Ltd.

Increasing adoption of technologically advanced solutions, rising disposable incomes and consumer expenditure capacities on entertainment are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of the tickets and merchandise sold inside the park are hampering the growth of the market.

Amusement parks extensive open-air recreational and entertainment zones that are based on fictional characters and themes. Amusement parks are the feature parks wherein customers can get entertained on various rides and games and other events going on. They are commercially operated extensions to fairs and picnic gardens and cater to individuals of all age groups.

Based on the rides, the mechanical rides segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rise in the number of visitors and rides enthusiasts for 4D rides, giant rides and challenging roller coasters.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the presence of well-known players such as Universal Studios Singapore, Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, Shanghai Disneyland, Universal Studios Japan, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Types Covered:

• Theme Parks

• Amusement Arcades And Parlours

• Generic Parks

• Water Parks

• Gambling

Rides Covered:

• Water Rides

• Mechanical Rides

• Other Rides

Revenue Sources Covered:

• Tickets

• Hotels & Resorts

• Merchandise

• Food & Beverages

Ages Covered:

• Up to 18 Years

• 19 to 35 Years

• 36 to 50 Years

• 51 to 65 Years

• More than 65 Years

Visitors Genders Covered:

• Male

• Female

Applications Covered:

• Tourism

• Local Entertainment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

