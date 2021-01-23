UAV Flight Training and Simulation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market include BAE Systems, Zen Technologies Limited, Thales Training and Simulation, Simlat UAS Simulation, Quantum3D, Presagis USA Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd, H-SIM, General Atomics, CAE Inc., BOSH Global Services Inc, Textron Inc., and SDS International.

High requirement for virtual simulation solutions, deployment of UAVs in the military for special purpose operations, and increased application areas for drones are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of awareness and frequent cases regarding accidents of drones are hampering the growth of the market.

Unmanned aerial system (UAV) flight training and simulation can be defined as a simulation of the operation of a real-world system or process related to UAV flight training. It includes professional training services to obtain certifications through the use of simulators. Flight simulators are mainly used for pilot training to face every possible situation from bird strikes, engine failures to bad weather.

Based on the application, the military & defense segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growth of the military role of UAVs at unprecedented rates by economically developing countries and steady replacement of the conventional manned aircraft by UAVs in various military & defense fields.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of UAVs for military operations, ongoing tests and trials by the US companies for the use of drones for deliveries of medical equipment and packages.

Types Covered:

• Small Unmanned Air Vehicle (SUAV)

• Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAVs

• High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs

Applications Covered:

• Military & Defense

• Homeland Security

• Civil and Commercial

• Law Enforcement

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

