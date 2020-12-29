Micellar Casein – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Micellar Casein Market is expected to reach $1,050.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Micellar Casein Market include AMCO Proteins, Fonterra Co-operative Group, FrieslandCampina Domo, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc, Groupe Lactalis and Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co KG, Havero Hoogwegt B.V., Idaho Milk Products Inc, Ingredia SA, Leprino Foods Company, Milk Specialties Global, NUTREND D. S., Nutrimed Healthcare Private Limited, ProteinCo and The Milky Way Inc.

Availability of advanced technology and increasing demand for various proteins in the sports nutrition industry are the major factors driving the market growth. However, higher price than other milk protein is the restraining factor for the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/micellar-casein-market/request-sample

Micellar casein is the form of casein protein which is obtained from the milk and it is 80% of milk protein. It is naturally found in the curd and is widely used to meet the demand of all the essential amino acids required for the body. It is basically used for sports nutrition as it is capable to reduce the muscle breakdown and supply the amino acids to the muscle cells.

Based on application, the protein fortification segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is gaining importance of foods with protein ingredients that serve a product with a ‘high-protein’ label. It uses isolated protein from single sources.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/micellar-casein-market

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing preference for nutrient-rich food, growth in sports nutrition and functional food in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/micellar-casein-market

Flavor Types Covered:

• Choc Honeycomb Micellar Casein

• Chocolate Micellar Casein

• Raw/Natural Micellar Casein

• Vanilla Micellar Casein

Packaging Sizes Covered:

• 4kg and more

• 2kg-4kg

• 1kg-2kg

• 0.5kg-1kg

• 0-0.5kg

• 1-10 Sachets

Allergens Covered:

• Dairy Free Diet

• Gluten-Free Diet

• High Protein Diet

• Keto Friendly Supplements

• Low Carb Diet

• Vegan Diet

• Vegetarian Diet

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Business To Business

• Business To Consumers

Products Covered:

• Micellar Casein Concentrate

• Micellar Casein Isolate

Applications Covered:

• Bakery

• Clinical Nutrition

• Dairy Beverages

• Dairy Products (Cheese)

• Infant Nutrition

• Meat Product

• Nutritional Beverages

• Nutritional Powders & Bars

• Protein Fortification

• Supplements

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com