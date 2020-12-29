Automotive 48 Volt Battery System – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Automotive 48 Volt Battery System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 52.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive 48 Volt Battery System Market include Aptiv PLC, BorgWarner, Continental, East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, Furukawa Electric, GS Yuasa, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, Robert Bosch, Valeo, Vicor and ZF Friedrichshafen.

Some of the factors like, stringent emission regulations, and increasing trend towards the implementation of fast-charging batteries are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of implementation is likely to hinder the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-48-volt-battery-system-market/request-sample

Automotive 48-volt battery systems are cost-efficient hybrid solutions as compared to conventional battery electric vehicles to decrease discharge. This automotive 48-volt battery system delivers four-times the power of a 12-volt battery. The 48 volt battery system has been widely adopted in mild hybrid vehicles.

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period due to the high combination of the 48-volt battery system in passenger cars such as Buick LaCrosse and Renault Scenic. BMW and Audi are expected to integrate the 48-volt battery systems in some of their models.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-48-volt-battery-system-market

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it is the manufacturer of the most luxurious and performance-driven vehicles. Furthermore, most manufacturers of 48-volt battery systems have their occurrence in Europe, which is estimated to increase the 48-volt battery system market in the region during the forecast period.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-48-volt-battery-system-market

Components Covered:

• 48-volt Lithium Ion Battery

• Power Distribution Box

• AC/DC Inverter

• Battery Controller

Electric Vehicles Covered:

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV)

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com