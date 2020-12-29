Carbon Fiber Tape – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Carbon Fiber Tape Market is expected to reach $3.74 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Carbon Fiber Tape Market includes Hughes Brothers, Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber & Composites, Solvay, Park Electrochemicals, PRF Composite Materials, Rock West Composite, Royal DSM, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Chomarat, Cristex, Eurocarbon, Evonik Industries, Hexcel Corporation and 3M.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing adoption of carbon fiber tapes in the construction industry and higher properties of carbon fiber tapes. However, high processing and built-up cost of carbon fiber is hampering the market growth.

Carbon-fiber tapes are flat substance manufactured by carbon fiber. These are utilized to manufacture aircraft for enhanced performance, to decrease weight, and to decrease fuel consumption. In aircraft parts carbon fiber tapes are used to make wing skins, conduit, rib stiffeners, access panels, brackets, and flooring. It offers various superior properties including high rigidity, high power, and high abrasion.

Based on the manufacturing process, the hot melt segment is estimated to have a lucrative owing to the employ of water-based and solvent-free adhesives. In this process, resins with an extremely low percentage of solvents are used for the manufacturing of tapes. It is a two-stage process, which involves the impregnation of the fibers and the pre-lamination of a substrate paper.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing economies of the US, Canada, the presence of well-known players, and growing aerospace & defense industry. The aerospace & defense and other end-use industries are quickly expanding, thereby pouring the demand for the market in this region.

Forms Covered:

• Dry Tape

• Prepreg Tape

Resins Covered:

• Thermoplastic

• Epoxy

• Polyamide

• Bismaleimide

• Other Resins

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

• Solvent Dip

• Hot Melt

Types Covered:

• Industrial Grade

• Food Grade

• Tobacco Grade

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Marine

• Pipe & Tank

• Sports & Leisure

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

