Global Vitamin D Market is expected to reach $2.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Vitamin D Market include BASF, Bio-Tech Pharmacal, DIVI’S Nutraceuticals, Fermenta Biotech Ltd, Glanbia Plc, Hangzhou Think Chemical Co Ltd, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Lycored, Mckinley Resources Inc, New Gen Pharma Inc, Pharmavit, Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Spectrum Chemical Mfg Corp, Stabicoat Vitamins, Taizhou Haisheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co., Ltd, and Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co Ltd.

Some of the factors such as the rise in preference of fortified food among consumers and an increase in awareness regarding bone and joint health are propelling the market growth. However, scarcity of ingredients coupled with high cost is hampering the market growth.

Vitamin D is a steroid vitamin that helps intestinal absorption and metabolism of calcium and phosphorus. Under common conditions of sunlight disclosure, no dietary supplementation is required since sunlight promotes sufficient vitamin D synthesis in the skin. Vitamin D insufficiency can lead to a bone deformity in children and bone weakness in adults. It is required for normal growth and expansion of bones and teeth, protects against muscle weakness, and regulates heart functions.

Based on the form, the dry segment is likely to have a lucrative growth due to its superior stability, easiness of handling and storage, and convenience of usage in an extensive range of products.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increase in income levels and significant consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products are expected to offer promising prospects for the growth and diversification of the region’s functional food & beverage products, in turn, leading to growth in the consumption of vitamin-infused products.

Grade Types Covered:

• Feed Grade

• Food Grade

• Medical Grade

Analog Covered:

• Vitamin D2

• Vitamin D3

IU Strength Covered:

• 500,000 IU

• 40 MIU

• 4 MIU

• 2,000 IU

• 2 MIU

• 15 MIU

• 100,000 IU

• 10 MIU

• 1,000 IU

• 1 MIU

Form Covered:

• Liquid

• Dry

Types Covered:

• Synthesis Vitamin D

• Natural Vitamin D

Test of Types Covered:

• 25 Hydroxy

• 25 Dihydroxy

Applications Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Functional Food & Beverages

• Feed & Pet Food

• Osteoporosis

• Heart Disease

• Diabetes

End Users Covered:

• Pregnant Women

• Pediatrics

• Geriatrics

• Adults

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

