Supplements & Nutrition Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Supplements & Nutrition Packaging Market is expected to reach $36.07 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Supplements & Nutrition Packaging Market include Arizona Nutritional Supplements, LLC., Graham packaging company LP., Comar, Assemblies Unlimited, Inc., Ball Corporation, Alpha Packaging, Law Print & Packaging Management Ltd., Moluded Packaging Solutions Limited., SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc., TricorBraun, Packacre Enterprises Limited., Gerresheimer AG, Goerlich Pharma GmbH, Vitakem Packaging, Container and Packaging Supply Inc., Lustrel Laboratories, OPM Labels, Private Label Nutrition, Melrob Group (NORDMANN), and Ambi Pack.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include high consumption of nutrition supplements, rising prevalence of vitamin and mineral deficiencies, advances in healthcare industry, rising number of contract packaging services and rise in disposable income. However, customization in packaging products lead to increase in the price of the overall product to other competitive products resulting in lower adoption by the middle-income population of the customized packaged products is likely to restraint the market.

The basic role of supplements and nutrition packaging is to provide content protection and containment. Supplements and nutrients are gaining speedy growth on the back of increasing global aging population and rising fitness and amateur athletes’ population. It include vitamins, minerals, proteins, fatty acids, herbs, amino acids, fibers and more required for supplementing sufficient nutrients that are not absorbed in a regular diet. Supplements and nutrition packaging provide shelf impact in a range of similar products along with brands unique identity.

By formulation, the powder segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in consumption of powdered supplements, like protein and amino acid powders. Besides, growing awareness about health and fitness among consumers boosts the consumption of powder nutrition supplements. Powders are generally packaged in bottles, containers, or tubs. Powdered supplements, particularly protein powders, are consumed daily in large volumes, which in turn increase the demand for oversized tubs and containers.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period. High consumption of dietary supplements and the presence of contract manufacturing hubs such as China and India significantly contribute to increasing market growth. India, China, Philippines, Singapore, and Australia, among others, are some of the major contract manufacturing hubs across the globe. The presence of a large number of GMP facilities, low labor costs, availability of raw materials, and improved tax incentives are some of the key factors that are responsible for a large percentage of CMOs in this region.

Materials Covered:

• Metal

• Paper and Cardboard

• Glass

• Plastic

Types Covered:

• Secondary and Tertiary Packaging

• Primary Packaging

Formulations Covered:

• Powders

• Soft Gels

• Pills and Capsules

• Tablets

• Liquids

Package Quantity Covered:

• Less than 1.5L

• 1.5L to 3.0L

• 3.0L to 5.0L

• More Than 5 Liters

Shapes Covered:

• Spherical

• Square and Gripper

• Slim Line

• Cubical

• Muscle Protein Synthesis (MPS)

• Square Rounded

Applications Covered:

• Food and Beverage Industries

• Pharmaceuticals

• Sports Nutrition

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

