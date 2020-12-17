Aluminium Flat Products – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aluminium Flat Products Market is expected to reach $93.81 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aluminium Flat Products Market include National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO), Alcoa Corporation, UACJ Corporation Maharashtra Metal, Rusal, Novelis, Aleris Corporation, Logan Aluminum, Kaiser Aluminum, JW Aluminum, Hindalco Industries Limited, Granges Innovative Aluminum Engineering, Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminum Industry S.A., Constellium, Arconic, and Norsk Hydro.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing demand in the construction industry, government guidelines to promote lightweight materials in the automotive industry, and increasing penetration of aluminium in vehicles on account of its lightweight properties. However, volatility in raw material prices is hampering the growth of the market.

Aluminium and its various alloy products are lightweight in nature and also have characteristics such as corrosion resistance, ductility, and high strength. Aluminium flat products are produced from flat rolling processing method which turns an aluminium ingot known as slab into the thinner product or a plate. These aluminium flat products also show excellent flexibility and rigidity with a reduction in temperature.

Based on the end-user, the automotive & transportation segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of these products in aircraft and vehicles on account of its lightweight properties and replacement of old models with modern and fuel-efficient models by many air transportation companies.

By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the growing penetration of electric vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emission and contributing towards climate change and expansion of manufacturing units by the key players.

Products Covered:

• Sheets

• Foil Stock

• Plates

• Fin Stock

• Circles

• Flat Bars

End Users Covered:

• Building & Infrastructure

• Packaging

• Equipment & Machinery

• Consumer Goods

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electrical & Electronics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

