Glucose Meter Market Size, Share, Growth, Production, Consumption, Revenue and Forecast 2020 to 2026
The report provides rational insights along with historical and forecast data to aid in better understanding of the Global Glucose Meter Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Glucose Meter market. This study also provides a detailed overview of the opportunities along with the current trends observed in the target market.
The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 10 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the global Glucose Meter market.
Key Points of the Global Glucose Meter Market Report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Glucose Meter industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.
The report also explores the major international players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, and production value up to ‘2026 year’, along with the market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the study depicts the global market for Glucose Meter including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, and supply/demand from an international perspective.
Considering segmentation, the market is divided in terms of product, end-use, company, region, and other important aspects. Each of these categories forms an important base point for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates the market development and trends of the Glucose Meter industry up to 2026.
The report hints at crucial information associated with new market developments being undertaken in the Glucose Meter industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Competitive Analysis
The report covers major players operating in the market along with the key strategies implemented to achieve a competitive edge against a majority of the vendors which provides a competitive outlook of the industry. The competitive landscape further includes details about different players and their position on a global and a local level is also explained in detail in this compiled study. These insights were prepared through mapping business strategies and products that offer high revenue generation capacities. Key players of the global Glucose Meter market are included as given below:
Roche
Johnson & Johnson
Abbott
Ascensia
ARKRAY
I-SENS
OMRON
B. Braun Medical
77 Elektronika
AgaMatrix
ALL Medicus
Terumo Corporation
Sinocare
Beijing Yicheng
Yuyue Group
ACON Laboratories
Segment by Technology
Glucose Oxidase Method
Glucose Dehydrogenase Method
Other Type
Segment by Application
Medical
Home Care
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Estimates Glucose Meter development trends with SWOT analysis
- Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players
- Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities for players in the years to come
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the mentioned forecast period
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Glucose Meter Market Overview
1.1 Glucose Meter Product Scope
1.2 Glucose Meter Segment by Technology
1.2.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales by Technology (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Glucose Oxidase Method
1.2.3 Glucose Dehydrogenase Method
1.2.4 Other Type
1.3 Glucose Meter Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Home Care
1.4 Glucose Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Glucose Meter Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Glucose Meter Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Glucose Meter Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Glucose Meter Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Glucose Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Glucose Meter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Glucose Meter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Glucose Meter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Glucose Meter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Glucose Meter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Glucose Meter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Glucose Meter Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Glucose Meter Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Glucose Meter Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Glucose Meter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glucose Meter as of 2019)
3.4 Global Glucose Meter Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Glucose Meter Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Glucose Meter Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Glucose Meter Market Size by Technology
4.1 Global Glucose Meter Historic Market Review by Technology (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Technology (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue Market Share by Technology (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Glucose Meter Price by Technology (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Glucose Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Technology (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Glucose Meter Price Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)
5 Global Glucose Meter Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Glucose Meter Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Glucose Meter Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Glucose Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Glucose Meter Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Glucose Meter Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Technology (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Glucose Meter Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Technology (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Glucose Meter Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Technology (2015-2020)
8.3 China Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Glucose Meter Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Technology (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Glucose Meter Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Technology (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Glucose Meter Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Technology (2015-2020)
11.3 India Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glucose Meter Business
12.1 Roche
12.1.1 Roche Corporation Information
12.1.2 Roche Business Overview
12.1.3 Roche Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Roche Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.1.5 Roche Recent Development
12.2 Johnson & Johnson
12.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information
12.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview
12.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
12.3 Abbott
12.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information
12.3.2 Abbott Business Overview
12.3.3 Abbott Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Abbott Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.3.5 Abbott Recent Development
12.4 Ascensia
12.4.1 Ascensia Corporation Information
12.4.2 Ascensia Business Overview
12.4.3 Ascensia Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Ascensia Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.4.5 Ascensia Recent Development
12.5 ARKRAY
12.5.1 ARKRAY Corporation Information
12.5.2 ARKRAY Business Overview
12.5.3 ARKRAY Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 ARKRAY Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.5.5 ARKRAY Recent Development
12.6 I-SENS
12.6.1 I-SENS Corporation Information
12.6.2 I-SENS Business Overview
12.6.3 I-SENS Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 I-SENS Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.6.5 I-SENS Recent Development
12.7 OMRON
12.7.1 OMRON Corporation Information
12.7.2 OMRON Business Overview
12.7.3 OMRON Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 OMRON Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.7.5 OMRON Recent Development
12.8 B. Braun Medical
12.8.1 B. Braun Medical Corporation Information
12.8.2 B. Braun Medical Business Overview
12.8.3 B. Braun Medical Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 B. Braun Medical Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.8.5 B. Braun Medical Recent Development
12.9 77 Elektronika
12.9.1 77 Elektronika Corporation Information
12.9.2 77 Elektronika Business Overview
12.9.3 77 Elektronika Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 77 Elektronika Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.9.5 77 Elektronika Recent Development
12.10 AgaMatrix
12.10.1 AgaMatrix Corporation Information
12.10.2 AgaMatrix Business Overview
12.10.3 AgaMatrix Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 AgaMatrix Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.10.5 AgaMatrix Recent Development
12.11 ALL Medicus
12.11.1 ALL Medicus Corporation Information
12.11.2 ALL Medicus Business Overview
12.11.3 ALL Medicus Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 ALL Medicus Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.11.5 ALL Medicus Recent Development
12.12 Terumo Corporation
12.12.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information
12.12.2 Terumo Corporation Business Overview
12.12.3 Terumo Corporation Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Terumo Corporation Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.12.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Development
12.13 Sinocare
12.13.1 Sinocare Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sinocare Business Overview
12.13.3 Sinocare Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Sinocare Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.13.5 Sinocare Recent Development
12.14 Beijing Yicheng
12.14.1 Beijing Yicheng Corporation Information
12.14.2 Beijing Yicheng Business Overview
12.14.3 Beijing Yicheng Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Beijing Yicheng Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.14.5 Beijing Yicheng Recent Development
12.15 Yuyue Group
12.15.1 Yuyue Group Corporation Information
12.15.2 Yuyue Group Business Overview
12.15.3 Yuyue Group Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Yuyue Group Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.15.5 Yuyue Group Recent Development
12.16 ACON Laboratories
12.16.1 ACON Laboratories Corporation Information
12.16.2 ACON Laboratories Business Overview
12.16.3 ACON Laboratories Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 ACON Laboratories Glucose Meter Products Offered
12.16.5 ACON Laboratories Recent Development
13 Glucose Meter Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Glucose Meter Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glucose Meter
13.4 Glucose Meter Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Glucose Meter Distributors List
14.3 Glucose Meter Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Glucose Meter Market Trends
15.2 Glucose Meter Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Glucose Meter Market Challenges
15.4 Glucose Meter Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
