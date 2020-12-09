Needle-Free Injection Device Market Research Report 2020-2026: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The report provides rational insights along with historical and forecast data to aid in better understanding of the Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Needle-Free Injection Device market. This study also provides a detailed overview of the opportunities along with the current trends observed in the target market.
The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 10 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the global Needle-Free Injection Device market.
Key Points of the Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Needle-Free Injection Device industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.
The report also explores the major international players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, and production value up to ‘2026 year’, along with the market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the study depicts the global market for Needle-Free Injection Device including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, and supply/demand from an international perspective.
Considering segmentation, the market is divided in terms of product, end-use, company, region, and other important aspects. Each of these categories forms an important base point for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates the market development and trends of the Needle-Free Injection Device industry up to 2026.
The report hints at crucial information associated with new market developments being undertaken in the Needle-Free Injection Device industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Competitive Analysis
The report covers major players operating in the market along with the key strategies implemented to achieve a competitive edge against a majority of the vendors which provides a competitive outlook of the industry. The competitive landscape further includes details about different players and their position on a global and a local level is also explained in detail in this compiled study. These insights were prepared through mapping business strategies and products that offer high revenue generation capacities. Key players of the global Needle-Free Injection Device market are included as given below:
Zogenix
Inovio
Glide Pharma
Akra Dermojet
Crossject Medical Technology
Injex Pharma
Eternity Healthcare
Antares Pharma
Valeritas
Medical International Technologies
Penjet
PharmaJet
National Medical Products
Activa Brand Products
Segment by Type
Powder Injections
Liquid Injections
Depot or Projectile Injection
Segment by Application
Drug Injection
Cosmetic Surgery Use
Other
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Estimates Needle-Free Injection Device development trends with SWOT analysis
- Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players
- Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities for players in the years to come
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the mentioned forecast period
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Needle-Free Injection Device Market Overview
1.1 Needle-Free Injection Device Product Scope
1.2 Needle-Free Injection Device Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Powder Injections
1.2.3 Liquid Injections
1.2.4 Depot or Projectile Injection
1.3 Needle-Free Injection Device Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Drug Injection
1.3.3 Cosmetic Surgery Use
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Needle-Free Injection Device Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Needle-Free Injection Device Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Needle-Free Injection Device Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Needle-Free Injection Device Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Needle-Free Injection Device Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Needle-Free Injection Device Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Needle-Free Injection Device Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Needle-Free Injection Device Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Needle-Free Injection Device Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Needle-Free Injection Device as of 2019)
3.4 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Needle-Free Injection Device Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Needle-Free Injection Device Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Needle-Free Injection Device Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Needle-Free Injection Device Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Needle-Free Injection Device Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Needle-Free Injection Device Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Needle-Free Injection Device Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Needle-Free Injection Device Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Needle-Free Injection Device Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Needle-Free Injection Device Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Needle-Free Injection Device Business
12.1 Zogenix
12.1.1 Zogenix Corporation Information
12.1.2 Zogenix Business Overview
12.1.3 Zogenix Needle-Free Injection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Zogenix Needle-Free Injection Device Products Offered
12.1.5 Zogenix Recent Development
12.2 Inovio
12.2.1 Inovio Corporation Information
12.2.2 Inovio Business Overview
12.2.3 Inovio Needle-Free Injection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Inovio Needle-Free Injection Device Products Offered
12.2.5 Inovio Recent Development
12.3 Glide Pharma
12.3.1 Glide Pharma Corporation Information
12.3.2 Glide Pharma Business Overview
12.3.3 Glide Pharma Needle-Free Injection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Glide Pharma Needle-Free Injection Device Products Offered
12.3.5 Glide Pharma Recent Development
12.4 Akra Dermojet
12.4.1 Akra Dermojet Corporation Information
12.4.2 Akra Dermojet Business Overview
12.4.3 Akra Dermojet Needle-Free Injection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Akra Dermojet Needle-Free Injection Device Products Offered
12.4.5 Akra Dermojet Recent Development
12.5 Crossject Medical Technology
12.5.1 Crossject Medical Technology Corporation Information
12.5.2 Crossject Medical Technology Business Overview
12.5.3 Crossject Medical Technology Needle-Free Injection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Crossject Medical Technology Needle-Free Injection Device Products Offered
12.5.5 Crossject Medical Technology Recent Development
12.6 Injex Pharma
12.6.1 Injex Pharma Corporation Information
12.6.2 Injex Pharma Business Overview
12.6.3 Injex Pharma Needle-Free Injection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Injex Pharma Needle-Free Injection Device Products Offered
12.6.5 Injex Pharma Recent Development
12.7 Eternity Healthcare
12.7.1 Eternity Healthcare Corporation Information
12.7.2 Eternity Healthcare Business Overview
12.7.3 Eternity Healthcare Needle-Free Injection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Eternity Healthcare Needle-Free Injection Device Products Offered
12.7.5 Eternity Healthcare Recent Development
12.8 Antares Pharma
12.8.1 Antares Pharma Corporation Information
12.8.2 Antares Pharma Business Overview
12.8.3 Antares Pharma Needle-Free Injection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Antares Pharma Needle-Free Injection Device Products Offered
12.8.5 Antares Pharma Recent Development
12.9 Valeritas
12.9.1 Valeritas Corporation Information
12.9.2 Valeritas Business Overview
12.9.3 Valeritas Needle-Free Injection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Valeritas Needle-Free Injection Device Products Offered
12.9.5 Valeritas Recent Development
12.10 Medical International Technologies
12.10.1 Medical International Technologies Corporation Information
12.10.2 Medical International Technologies Business Overview
12.10.3 Medical International Technologies Needle-Free Injection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Medical International Technologies Needle-Free Injection Device Products Offered
12.10.5 Medical International Technologies Recent Development
12.11 Penjet
12.11.1 Penjet Corporation Information
12.11.2 Penjet Business Overview
12.11.3 Penjet Needle-Free Injection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Penjet Needle-Free Injection Device Products Offered
12.11.5 Penjet Recent Development
12.12 PharmaJet
12.12.1 PharmaJet Corporation Information
12.12.2 PharmaJet Business Overview
12.12.3 PharmaJet Needle-Free Injection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 PharmaJet Needle-Free Injection Device Products Offered
12.12.5 PharmaJet Recent Development
12.13 National Medical Products
12.13.1 National Medical Products Corporation Information
12.13.2 National Medical Products Business Overview
12.13.3 National Medical Products Needle-Free Injection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 National Medical Products Needle-Free Injection Device Products Offered
12.13.5 National Medical Products Recent Development
12.14 Activa Brand Products
12.14.1 Activa Brand Products Corporation Information
12.14.2 Activa Brand Products Business Overview
12.14.3 Activa Brand Products Needle-Free Injection Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Activa Brand Products Needle-Free Injection Device Products Offered
12.14.5 Activa Brand Products Recent Development
13 Needle-Free Injection Device Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Needle-Free Injection Device Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Needle-Free Injection Device
13.4 Needle-Free Injection Device Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Needle-Free Injection Device Distributors List
14.3 Needle-Free Injection Device Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Needle-Free Injection Device Market Trends
15.2 Needle-Free Injection Device Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Needle-Free Injection Device Market Challenges
15.4 Needle-Free Injection Device Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
