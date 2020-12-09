Face Mask Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Revenue, Forecast 2020 to 2026
The report provides rational insights along with historical and forecast data to aid in better understanding of the Global Face Mask Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Face Mask market. This study also provides a detailed overview of the opportunities along with the current trends observed in the target market.
The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 10 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the global Face Mask market.
Key Points of the Global Face Mask Market Report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Face Mask industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.
The report also explores the major international players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, and production value up to ‘2026 year’, along with the market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the study depicts the global market for Face Mask including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, and supply/demand from an international perspective.
Considering segmentation, the market is divided in terms of product, end-use, company, region, and other important aspects. Each of these categories forms an important base point for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates the market development and trends of the Face Mask industry up to 2026.
The report hints at crucial information associated with new market developments being undertaken in the Face Mask industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Competitive Analysis
The report covers major players operating in the market along with the key strategies implemented to achieve a competitive edge against a majority of the vendors which provides a competitive outlook of the industry. The competitive landscape further includes details about different players and their position on a global and a local level is also explained in detail in this compiled study. These insights were prepared through mapping business strategies and products that offer high revenue generation capacities. Key players of the global Face Mask market are included as given below:
3M
Honeywell
SPRO Medical
KOWA
Makrite
Owens & Minor
Uvex
Kimberly-clark
McKesson
Prestige Ameritech
CM
Molnlycke Health
Moldex-Metric
Ansell
Unicharm
Cardinal Health
Te Yin
16771Japan Vilene
Shanghai Dasheng
Hakugen
Essity (BSN Medical)
Zhende
Winner
Jiangyin Chang-hung
Tamagawa Eizai
Gerson
Suzhou Sanical
Sinotextiles
Alpha Pro Tech
Irema
DACH
Yuanqin
Troge Medical
Segment by Type
Disposable Masks
Reusable Masks
Segment by Application
Individual
Hospital and Clinic
Industrial
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Estimates Face Mask development trends with SWOT analysis
- Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players
- Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities for players in the years to come
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the mentioned forecast period
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Face Mask Market Overview
1.1 Face Mask Product Scope
1.2 Face Mask Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Face Mask Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Disposable Masks
1.2.3 Reusable Masks
1.3 Face Mask Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Face Mask Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Individual
1.3.3 Hospital and Clinic
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Face Mask Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Face Mask Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Face Mask Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Face Mask Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Face Mask Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Face Mask Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Face Mask Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Face Mask Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Face Mask Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Face Mask Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Face Mask Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Face Mask Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Face Mask Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Face Mask Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Face Mask Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Face Mask Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Face Mask Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Face Mask Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Face Mask Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Face Mask Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Face Mask Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Face Mask Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Face Mask as of 2019)
3.4 Global Face Mask Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Face Mask Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Face Mask Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Face Mask Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Face Mask Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Face Mask Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Face Mask Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Face Mask Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Face Mask Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Face Mask Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Face Mask Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Face Mask Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Face Mask Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Face Mask Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Face Mask Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Face Mask Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Face Mask Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Face Mask Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Face Mask Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Face Mask Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Face Mask Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Face Mask Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Face Mask Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Face Mask Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Face Mask Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Face Mask Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Face Mask Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Face Mask Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Face Mask Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Face Mask Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Face Mask Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Face Mask Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Face Mask Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Face Mask Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Face Mask Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Face Mask Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Face Mask Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Face Mask Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Face Mask Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Face Mask Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Face Mask Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Face Mask Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Face Mask Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Face Mask Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Face Mask Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Face Mask Business
12.1 3M
12.1.1 3M Corporation Information
12.1.2 3M Business Overview
12.1.3 3M Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 3M Face Mask Products Offered
12.1.5 3M Recent Development
12.2 Honeywell
12.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
12.2.2 Honeywell Business Overview
12.2.3 Honeywell Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Honeywell Face Mask Products Offered
12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.3 SPRO Medical
12.3.1 SPRO Medical Corporation Information
12.3.2 SPRO Medical Business Overview
12.3.3 SPRO Medical Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 SPRO Medical Face Mask Products Offered
12.3.5 SPRO Medical Recent Development
12.4 KOWA
12.4.1 KOWA Corporation Information
12.4.2 KOWA Business Overview
12.4.3 KOWA Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 KOWA Face Mask Products Offered
12.4.5 KOWA Recent Development
12.5 Makrite
12.5.1 Makrite Corporation Information
12.5.2 Makrite Business Overview
12.5.3 Makrite Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Makrite Face Mask Products Offered
12.5.5 Makrite Recent Development
12.6 Owens & Minor
12.6.1 Owens & Minor Corporation Information
12.6.2 Owens & Minor Business Overview
12.6.3 Owens & Minor Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Owens & Minor Face Mask Products Offered
12.6.5 Owens & Minor Recent Development
12.7 Uvex
12.7.1 Uvex Corporation Information
12.7.2 Uvex Business Overview
12.7.3 Uvex Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Uvex Face Mask Products Offered
12.7.5 Uvex Recent Development
12.8 Kimberly-clark
12.8.1 Kimberly-clark Corporation Information
12.8.2 Kimberly-clark Business Overview
12.8.3 Kimberly-clark Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Kimberly-clark Face Mask Products Offered
12.8.5 Kimberly-clark Recent Development
12.9 McKesson
12.9.1 McKesson Corporation Information
12.9.2 McKesson Business Overview
12.9.3 McKesson Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 McKesson Face Mask Products Offered
12.9.5 McKesson Recent Development
12.10 Prestige Ameritech
12.10.1 Prestige Ameritech Corporation Information
12.10.2 Prestige Ameritech Business Overview
12.10.3 Prestige Ameritech Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Prestige Ameritech Face Mask Products Offered
12.10.5 Prestige Ameritech Recent Development
12.11 CM
12.11.1 CM Corporation Information
12.11.2 CM Business Overview
12.11.3 CM Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 CM Face Mask Products Offered
12.11.5 CM Recent Development
12.12 Molnlycke Health
12.12.1 Molnlycke Health Corporation Information
12.12.2 Molnlycke Health Business Overview
12.12.3 Molnlycke Health Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Molnlycke Health Face Mask Products Offered
12.12.5 Molnlycke Health Recent Development
12.13 Moldex-Metric
12.13.1 Moldex-Metric Corporation Information
12.13.2 Moldex-Metric Business Overview
12.13.3 Moldex-Metric Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Moldex-Metric Face Mask Products Offered
12.13.5 Moldex-Metric Recent Development
12.14 Ansell
12.14.1 Ansell Corporation Information
12.14.2 Ansell Business Overview
12.14.3 Ansell Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Ansell Face Mask Products Offered
12.14.5 Ansell Recent Development
12.15 Unicharm
12.15.1 Unicharm Corporation Information
12.15.2 Unicharm Business Overview
12.15.3 Unicharm Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Unicharm Face Mask Products Offered
12.15.5 Unicharm Recent Development
12.16 Cardinal Health
12.16.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information
12.16.2 Cardinal Health Business Overview
12.16.3 Cardinal Health Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Cardinal Health Face Mask Products Offered
12.16.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development
12.17 Te Yin
12.17.1 Te Yin Corporation Information
12.17.2 Te Yin Business Overview
12.17.3 Te Yin Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Te Yin Face Mask Products Offered
12.17.5 Te Yin Recent Development
12.18 16771Japan Vilene
12.18.1 16771Japan Vilene Corporation Information
12.18.2 16771Japan Vilene Business Overview
12.18.3 16771Japan Vilene Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 16771Japan Vilene Face Mask Products Offered
12.18.5 16771Japan Vilene Recent Development
12.19 Shanghai Dasheng
12.19.1 Shanghai Dasheng Corporation Information
12.19.2 Shanghai Dasheng Business Overview
12.19.3 Shanghai Dasheng Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Shanghai Dasheng Face Mask Products Offered
12.19.5 Shanghai Dasheng Recent Development
12.20 Hakugen
12.20.1 Hakugen Corporation Information
12.20.2 Hakugen Business Overview
12.20.3 Hakugen Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Hakugen Face Mask Products Offered
12.20.5 Hakugen Recent Development
12.21 Essity (BSN Medical)
12.21.1 Essity (BSN Medical) Corporation Information
12.21.2 Essity (BSN Medical) Business Overview
12.21.3 Essity (BSN Medical) Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Essity (BSN Medical) Face Mask Products Offered
12.21.5 Essity (BSN Medical) Recent Development
12.22 Zhende
12.22.1 Zhende Corporation Information
12.22.2 Zhende Business Overview
12.22.3 Zhende Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Zhende Face Mask Products Offered
12.22.5 Zhende Recent Development
12.23 Winner
12.23.1 Winner Corporation Information
12.23.2 Winner Business Overview
12.23.3 Winner Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Winner Face Mask Products Offered
12.23.5 Winner Recent Development
12.24 Jiangyin Chang-hung
12.24.1 Jiangyin Chang-hung Corporation Information
12.24.2 Jiangyin Chang-hung Business Overview
12.24.3 Jiangyin Chang-hung Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Jiangyin Chang-hung Face Mask Products Offered
12.24.5 Jiangyin Chang-hung Recent Development
12.25 Tamagawa Eizai
12.25.1 Tamagawa Eizai Corporation Information
12.25.2 Tamagawa Eizai Business Overview
12.25.3 Tamagawa Eizai Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Tamagawa Eizai Face Mask Products Offered
12.25.5 Tamagawa Eizai Recent Development
12.26 Gerson
12.26.1 Gerson Corporation Information
12.26.2 Gerson Business Overview
12.26.3 Gerson Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Gerson Face Mask Products Offered
12.26.5 Gerson Recent Development
12.27 Suzhou Sanical
12.27.1 Suzhou Sanical Corporation Information
12.27.2 Suzhou Sanical Business Overview
12.27.3 Suzhou Sanical Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Suzhou Sanical Face Mask Products Offered
12.27.5 Suzhou Sanical Recent Development
12.28 Sinotextiles
12.28.1 Sinotextiles Corporation Information
12.28.2 Sinotextiles Business Overview
12.28.3 Sinotextiles Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.28.4 Sinotextiles Face Mask Products Offered
12.28.5 Sinotextiles Recent Development
12.29 Alpha Pro Tech
12.29.1 Alpha Pro Tech Corporation Information
12.29.2 Alpha Pro Tech Business Overview
12.29.3 Alpha Pro Tech Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.29.4 Alpha Pro Tech Face Mask Products Offered
12.29.5 Alpha Pro Tech Recent Development
12.30 Irema
12.30.1 Irema Corporation Information
12.30.2 Irema Business Overview
12.30.3 Irema Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.30.4 Irema Face Mask Products Offered
12.30.5 Irema Recent Development
12.31 DACH
12.31.1 DACH Corporation Information
12.31.2 DACH Business Overview
12.31.3 DACH Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.31.4 DACH Face Mask Products Offered
12.31.5 DACH Recent Development
12.32 Yuanqin
12.32.1 Yuanqin Corporation Information
12.32.2 Yuanqin Business Overview
12.32.3 Yuanqin Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.32.4 Yuanqin Face Mask Products Offered
12.32.5 Yuanqin Recent Development
12.33 Troge Medical
12.33.1 Troge Medical Corporation Information
12.33.2 Troge Medical Business Overview
12.33.3 Troge Medical Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.33.4 Troge Medical Face Mask Products Offered
12.33.5 Troge Medical Recent Development
13 Face Mask Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Face Mask Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Face Mask
13.4 Face Mask Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Face Mask Distributors List
14.3 Face Mask Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Face Mask Market Trends
15.2 Face Mask Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Face Mask Market Challenges
15.4 Face Mask Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
