General Crop Farming – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global General Crop Farming Market is expected to reach $436.35 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the General Crop Farming Market include Indigo Agriculture, Monsanto, Dole Food Company, Chiquita, Fresh Del Monte Produce, Del Monte Pacific, and Total Produce PLC.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the requirement for the sustainable agricultural practices and apprehension of the general public over conservational protection. However, economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak is hampering the growth of the market.

The general crop farming entails of the deals that entities organizations and sole traders that harvest general crops earn from sales of crops. General crop farming includes establishments involved in growing crops, such as tobacco, cotton, sugarcane, hay, sugar beets, peanuts, agave, herbs and spices and producing hay and grass seeds.

Based on the farming process, the organic general crop farming segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for organic food as consumer preference for organic food is growing due to its health benefits and advantages such as nutritional, poison-free, and tasty food.

By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the adoption of modern agricultural technology such as precision farming and plant biotechnology.

Applications Covered:

• Food And Beverages

• Fodder

Farming Processes Covered:

• Traditional Farming

• Organic General Crop Farming

Types Covered:

• Tree Nut Farming

• Vegetable Farming

• Tobacco Farming

• Sugarcane Farming

• Sugarbeet Farming

• Peanut Farming & Oilseed Farming

• Nursery

• Melon Farming

• Greenhouse

• Grain Farming

• Fruit Farming

• Floriculture Production Group

• Cotton Farming

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

