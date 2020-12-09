Corn Fiber – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Corn Fiber Market is expected to reach $1,386.09 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Corn Fiber Market include Tate & Lyle PLC, SunOpta, Inc., Roquette Freres, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH & Co. KG, Ingredion Incorporated, HL Agro, Grain Processing Corporation, Doshi Group, Cargill Incorporated, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising disposable income, increasing utilization of corn fibers in pharmaceutical products to enhance their nutritional contents and consumer inclination towards healthy, natural and low-calorie ingredients. However, fluctuations in global corn production and strong penetration of substitute products are hampering the growth of the market.

Corn fibers are manmade fibers produced from naturally occurring plant sugars. Corn fiber is a carbohydrate and is produced through enzymatic hydrolysis of corn starch. Corn fibers have superior performance advantages generally associated with synthetic fibers while also possess complementing properties of natural fibers such as wool and cotton.

Based on the application, the pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as these products helps in significantly building and retaining calcium in bone during teenage and post-menopause phases and also eases the functionality of intestines and has prebiotic properties.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the well-established pharmaceutical and textile industries, changing consumer perceptions on nutrition, growing trend of performance and specialty clothing and rising living standards coupled with rising obesity and cardiovascular mortality rates.

Types Covered:

• Normal/Conventional

• Organic

Applications Covered:

• Food

• Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal Nutrition

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Supplements

• Textiles

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

