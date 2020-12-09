Dental Night Guard Market Size 2020: An Outline, COVID-19 Influence on Industry, Market Standing, Future Prediction Indicates Striking Growth Rate up to 2026

This report covers the current ground scenario and the future progress projections of the Dental Night Guard industry for 2016-2026 along with the in-depth competitor analysis. Our research report emphasizes on evolving market trends to aid businesses recognize market openings and develop operative tactics to improve their market footprint. Clear depiction of competitive analysis of crucial players of the Dental Night Guard market, price, product portfolio, financial position, growth tactics, and regional presence in the Global Dental Night Guard Market offer the client with the basis upon which to make well-versed verdicts

Latent impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market and Porter’s five forces analysis have been presented precisely in the report. External and internal factors that are expected to mark the business negatively or positively have been analysed to bid clear futuristic interpretation of the marketspace to the decision makers. This report also aids in understanding Global Dental Night Guard Market drifts, scenario and structure by assessing the different market segments, and predicts the Global Dental Night Guard Market size or sale.

ShockDoctor

ATI

Decathlon

Nike

Opro Mouthguards

Mueller

Venum

Battle Sports Science

Maxxmma

Fight Dentist

Mogo Sport

Dental Night Guard Breakdown Data by Type

Preformed

Thermoformed

Custom

Dental Night Guard Breakdown Data by Application

Adult

Kids

The healthcare industry is critical in upholding the long-term economic health of every nation. Healthcare sector has witnessed an unparalleled growth over the past numerous years owed to an up-gradation and revolution in technology and progressively budding emerging markets. An aging population and the upward incidences of multifaceted diseases and chronic health disorders have further augmented the spending in R&D sector which is paving way for numerous economic prospects.

QYResearch Medical’s reports comprise several facets of the healthcare industry and scrutinizes the global market scenario along with possible success and risk influences, growth indicative features and prevalent market openings. This benefit to acquire anticipated business intelligence and accordingly build more prolific and economical trades and organisations.

This research report addresses the following crucial queries:

What are the most fortunate and high growth openings for the Dental Night Guard market by type, by application, and by region

Which products segments will advance at a rapid pace and why?

What are the crucial influences affecting market dynamics? What are the driving forces, issues, and risks in this Dental Night Guard market?

Which region will progress at a faster pace and why?

What are the market challenges and competitive pressures in this Dental Night Guard market?

What are some of the shifting demand pattern and preferences of consumers in the Dental Night Guard market?

What are the evolving trends in this Dental Night Guard market and the motives behind them?

Who are the foremost players in this Dental Night Guard market? What deliberate initiatives are being taken by key corporations for business development?

What are the new-fangled developments in the Dental Night Guard market and which businesses are leading these progresses?

What Collaboration and M&A activity has happened in the past 5 years in this Dental Night Guard market?

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dental Night Guard Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Dental Night Guard Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental Night Guard Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Preformed

1.4.3 Thermoformed

1.4.4 Custom

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental Night Guard Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Adult

1.5.3 Kids

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Dental Night Guard Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Dental Night Guard Industry

1.6.1.1 Dental Night Guard Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Dental Night Guard Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Dental Night Guard Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dental Night Guard Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Dental Night Guard Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Dental Night Guard Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Dental Night Guard Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Dental Night Guard Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Dental Night Guard Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Dental Night Guard Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Dental Night Guard Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Dental Night Guard Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Dental Night Guard Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Dental Night Guard Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Dental Night Guard Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Dental Night Guard Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Dental Night Guard Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Dental Night Guard Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Dental Night Guard Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dental Night Guard Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Dental Night Guard Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Dental Night Guard Production by Regions

4.1 Global Dental Night Guard Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Dental Night Guard Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Dental Night Guard Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Dental Night Guard Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Dental Night Guard Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Dental Night Guard Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Dental Night Guard Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Dental Night Guard Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Dental Night Guard Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Dental Night Guard Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Dental Night Guard Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Dental Night Guard Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Dental Night Guard Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Dental Night Guard Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Dental Night Guard Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Dental Night Guard Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Dental Night Guard Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Dental Night Guard Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Dental Night Guard Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Dental Night Guard Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Dental Night Guard Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Dental Night Guard Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Dental Night Guard Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Dental Night Guard Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Dental Night Guard Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Dental Night Guard Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Dental Night Guard Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Night Guard Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Night Guard Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Dental Night Guard Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Dental Night Guard Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Dental Night Guard Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Dental Night Guard Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Dental Night Guard Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Dental Night Guard Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Dental Night Guard Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Dental Night Guard Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Dental Night Guard Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Dental Night Guard Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Dental Night Guard Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ShockDoctor

8.1.1 ShockDoctor Corporation Information

8.1.2 ShockDoctor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 ShockDoctor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ShockDoctor Product Description

8.1.5 ShockDoctor Recent Development

8.2 ATI

8.2.1 ATI Corporation Information

8.2.2 ATI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 ATI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ATI Product Description

8.2.5 ATI Recent Development

8.3 Decathlon

8.3.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

8.3.2 Decathlon Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Decathlon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Decathlon Product Description

8.3.5 Decathlon Recent Development

8.4 Nike

8.4.1 Nike Corporation Information

8.4.2 Nike Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Nike Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Nike Product Description

8.4.5 Nike Recent Development

8.5 Opro Mouthguards

8.5.1 Opro Mouthguards Corporation Information

8.5.2 Opro Mouthguards Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Opro Mouthguards Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Opro Mouthguards Product Description

8.5.5 Opro Mouthguards Recent Development

8.6 Mueller

8.6.1 Mueller Corporation Information

8.6.2 Mueller Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Mueller Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Mueller Product Description

8.6.5 Mueller Recent Development

8.7 Venum

8.7.1 Venum Corporation Information

8.7.2 Venum Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Venum Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Venum Product Description

8.7.5 Venum Recent Development

8.8 Battle Sports Science

8.8.1 Battle Sports Science Corporation Information

8.8.2 Battle Sports Science Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Battle Sports Science Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Battle Sports Science Product Description

8.8.5 Battle Sports Science Recent Development

8.9 Maxxmma

8.9.1 Maxxmma Corporation Information

8.9.2 Maxxmma Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Maxxmma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Maxxmma Product Description

8.9.5 Maxxmma Recent Development

8.10 Fight Dentist

8.10.1 Fight Dentist Corporation Information

8.10.2 Fight Dentist Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Fight Dentist Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Fight Dentist Product Description

8.10.5 Fight Dentist Recent Development

8.11 Mogo Sport

8.11.1 Mogo Sport Corporation Information

8.11.2 Mogo Sport Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Mogo Sport Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Mogo Sport Product Description

8.11.5 Mogo Sport Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Dental Night Guard Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Dental Night Guard Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Dental Night Guard Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Dental Night Guard Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Dental Night Guard Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Dental Night Guard Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Dental Night Guard Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Dental Night Guard Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Dental Night Guard Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Dental Night Guard Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Dental Night Guard Sales Channels

11.2.2 Dental Night Guard Distributors

11.3 Dental Night Guard Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Dental Night Guard Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

