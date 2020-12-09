AI for Radiology Market 2020 Size, Stake, Global Industry Development, Expansion, Revenue, Forthcoming Evaluation, Business Scenarios and Estimate to 2026 Research Reports Global | COVID-19 Impression on Industry

This report covers the current ground scenario and the future progress projections of the AI for Radiology industry for 2016-2026 along with the in-depth competitor analysis. Our research report emphasizes on evolving market trends to aid businesses recognize market openings and develop operative tactics to improve their market footprint. Clear depiction of competitive analysis of crucial players of the AI for Radiology market, price, product portfolio, financial position, growth tactics, and regional presence in the Global AI for Radiology Market offer the client with the basis upon which to make well-versed verdicts

Latent impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market and Porter’s five forces analysis have been presented precisely in the report. External and internal factors that are expected to mark the business negatively or positively have been analysed to bid clear futuristic interpretation of the marketspace to the decision makers. This report also aids in understanding Global AI for Radiology Market drifts, scenario and structure by assessing the different market segments, and predicts the Global AI for Radiology Market size or sale.

Arterys

Aidoc

Qure.ai

General Electric (GE) Company

IBM

Intel

Medtronic

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Siemens AG

AI for Radiology Breakdown Data by Type

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Others

AI for Radiology Breakdown Data by Application

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Breast

Lung

Liver

Others

The healthcare industry is critical in upholding the long-term economic health of every nation. Healthcare sector has witnessed an unparalleled growth over the past numerous years owed to an up-gradation and revolution in technology and progressively budding emerging markets. An aging population and the upward incidences of multifaceted diseases and chronic health disorders have further augmented the spending in R&D sector which is paving way for numerous economic prospects.

QYResearch Medical’s reports comprise several facets of the healthcare industry and scrutinizes the global market scenario along with possible success and risk influences, growth indicative features and prevalent market openings. This benefit to acquire anticipated business intelligence and accordingly build more prolific and economical trades and organisations.

This research report addresses the following crucial queries:

What are the most fortunate and high growth openings for the AI for Radiology market by type, by application, and by region

Which products segments will advance at a rapid pace and why?

What are the crucial influences affecting market dynamics? What are the driving forces, issues, and risks in this AI for Radiology market?

Which region will progress at a faster pace and why?

What are the market challenges and competitive pressures in this AI for Radiology market?

What are some of the shifting demand pattern and preferences of consumers in the AI for Radiology market?

What are the evolving trends in this AI for Radiology market and the motives behind them?

Who are the foremost players in this AI for Radiology market? What deliberate initiatives are being taken by key corporations for business development?

What are the new-fangled developments in the AI for Radiology market and which businesses are leading these progresses?

What Collaboration and M&A activity has happened in the past 5 years in this AI for Radiology market?

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AI for Radiology Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top AI for Radiology Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global AI for Radiology Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Deep Learning

1.4.3 Computer Vision

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AI for Radiology Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Neurology

1.5.3 Cardiovascular

1.5.4 Breast

1.5.5 Lung

1.5.6 Liver

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): AI for Radiology Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the AI for Radiology Industry

1.6.1.1 AI for Radiology Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and AI for Radiology Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for AI for Radiology Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AI for Radiology Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global AI for Radiology Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global AI for Radiology Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global AI for Radiology Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global AI for Radiology Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global AI for Radiology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global AI for Radiology Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for AI for Radiology Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key AI for Radiology Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top AI for Radiology Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top AI for Radiology Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top AI for Radiology Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top AI for Radiology Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top AI for Radiology Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top AI for Radiology Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top AI for Radiology Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AI for Radiology Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global AI for Radiology Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 AI for Radiology Production by Regions

4.1 Global AI for Radiology Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top AI for Radiology Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top AI for Radiology Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America AI for Radiology Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America AI for Radiology Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America AI for Radiology Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe AI for Radiology Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe AI for Radiology Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe AI for Radiology Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China AI for Radiology Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China AI for Radiology Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China AI for Radiology Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan AI for Radiology Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan AI for Radiology Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan AI for Radiology Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 AI for Radiology Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top AI for Radiology Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top AI for Radiology Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top AI for Radiology Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America AI for Radiology Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America AI for Radiology Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe AI for Radiology Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe AI for Radiology Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific AI for Radiology Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific AI for Radiology Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America AI for Radiology Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America AI for Radiology Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa AI for Radiology Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa AI for Radiology Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global AI for Radiology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global AI for Radiology Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global AI for Radiology Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 AI for Radiology Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global AI for Radiology Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global AI for Radiology Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global AI for Radiology Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global AI for Radiology Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global AI for Radiology Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global AI for Radiology Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global AI for Radiology Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Arterys

8.1.1 Arterys Corporation Information

8.1.2 Arterys Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Arterys Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Arterys Product Description

8.1.5 Arterys Recent Development

8.2 Aidoc

8.2.1 Aidoc Corporation Information

8.2.2 Aidoc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Aidoc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Aidoc Product Description

8.2.5 Aidoc Recent Development

8.3 Qure.ai

8.3.1 Qure.ai Corporation Information

8.3.2 Qure.ai Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Qure.ai Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Qure.ai Product Description

8.3.5 Qure.ai Recent Development

8.4 General Electric (GE) Company

8.4.1 General Electric (GE) Company Corporation Information

8.4.2 General Electric (GE) Company Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 General Electric (GE) Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 General Electric (GE) Company Product Description

8.4.5 General Electric (GE) Company Recent Development

8.5 IBM

8.5.1 IBM Corporation Information

8.5.2 IBM Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 IBM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 IBM Product Description

8.5.5 IBM Recent Development

8.6 Intel

8.6.1 Intel Corporation Information

8.6.2 Intel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Intel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Intel Product Description

8.6.5 Intel Recent Development

8.7 Medtronic

8.7.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.7.2 Medtronic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Medtronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Medtronic Product Description

8.7.5 Medtronic Recent Development

8.8 Microsoft

8.8.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

8.8.2 Microsoft Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Microsoft Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Microsoft Product Description

8.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development

8.9 NVIDIA

8.9.1 NVIDIA Corporation Information

8.9.2 NVIDIA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 NVIDIA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 NVIDIA Product Description

8.9.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

8.10 Siemens AG

8.10.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

8.10.2 Siemens AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Siemens AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Siemens AG Product Description

8.10.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top AI for Radiology Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top AI for Radiology Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key AI for Radiology Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 AI for Radiology Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global AI for Radiology Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America AI for Radiology Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe AI for Radiology Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific AI for Radiology Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America AI for Radiology Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa AI for Radiology Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 AI for Radiology Sales Channels

11.2.2 AI for Radiology Distributors

11.3 AI for Radiology Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global AI for Radiology Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

