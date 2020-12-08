Robotic Welding – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Robotic Welding Market is expected to reach $8.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Robotic Welding Market include ABB, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, Comau S.P.A, Daihen Corporation, Denso Corporation, Fanuc , IGM Robotic Systems, Inc, Kawasaki , Kuka , Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, Panasonic , and Yaskawa.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing implementation of industry 4.0 and increased need for automation and scalability in the manufacturing industry. However, high initial installation cost for small manufacturing units and time-consuming programming methods are hampering the market growth.

Robotic welding is the process whereby welding is done with the help of automated programmable tools such as robots. Mechanism of robotic welding is mostly used for arc welding and resistance spot welding in industries, especially in automotive production. Robot welding is a mechanized programmable robot, which automates the welding process by performing the handling part and welding operation simultaneously. The welding robots are widely used in the automotive industries for welding the parts and components of the interior as well as exterior automotive parts with less complexity. The welding robots are programmed with specific proximities that help them function properly. Moreover, welding robots are equipped with sensors and the controllers, which enable the application of welding uniformly.

Based on the end user, the automation & transportation segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high growth of vehicles in developing economies. Emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Iran have a high demand for vehicles which would contribute to the growth of the spot welding segment. Moreover, the mechanism of robotic welding is mostly used for the resistance spot welding in industries, especially in automotive production.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing acceptance of automation by developing countries in the region. Major economies such as China, Taiwan, India is augmenting the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Increasing research & development activities to produce innovative robots that would improve time efficiency and productivity is also expected to drive growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific.

Types Covered:

• Arc Welding

• Spot Welding

• Mag Welding Robots

• Laser Welding Robots

• Electron Beam Welding Robots

• Oxyacetylene Welding Robots

• MIG Welding Robots

• Flux Cored Welding Robots

• Orbital Welding Robots

Payloads Covered:

• <50 kg Payload

• 50–150 kg Payload

• >150 kg Payload

Applications Covered:

• Application and Solution Provider

• Infrastructure and Protocols Provider

• Middleware Provider

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electricals & Electronics

• Metal & Machinery

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

