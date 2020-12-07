Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2026

QYResearch Medical published a comprehensive research on Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices market, which provides a business strategies, research and development activities, concise outline of the market valuation, valuable insights pertaining to market size, share, growth, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape and regional proliferation of this industry.

A recent report provides crucial insights along with application based and forecast information in the Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. This study also provides a detailed overview of the opportunities along with the current trends observed in the Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices market.

With increasing cases of obesity all over the globe, a need for conducting an in-depth study about this healthcare issue led to the development of this report. Increasing binge eating and consumption of junk foods, neglect towards regular exercise, rising levels of stress, are key market drivers. The report discusses more information about these subjects, with a focus on the rising need for Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices.

NOTE: Our report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

A quantitative analysis of the industry is compiled for a period of 10 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. With healthcare being a sensitive topic, a separate analysis is included that discusses the widespread continuing obesity all over the globe consequently increasing demand for surgical devices.

Companies and Manufacturers Covered

The study covers key players operating in the market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry. Such a tough vendor landscape provides a competitive outlook of the industry, consequently existing as a key insight. These insights were thoroughly analyzed and prime business strategies and products that offer high revenue generation capacities were indentified. Key players of the global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices market are included as given below:

Pfizer

Medtronic

Merck

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Surmodics

Boston Scientific Corporation

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BIOTRONIK

Allergan

Bausch & Lomb

REVA Medical

MicroPort Medical

Implantable Drug Infusion Pumps

Intraocular Drug-Eluting Devices

Contraceptive Drug-Eluting Devices

Drug-Eluting Stents

Others

By Application:

Diabetes

Contraception

HIV/AIDS Prevention

Chronic Pain Management

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Others

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Estimates Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices development trends with SWOT analysis

Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion

Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players in the near future

Competitive landscape describing the Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices market revenue shares of key players.

Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects

COVID-19 Impact : Our team has been closely monitoring the current developments to identify the potential impact of COVID-19 on stakeholders and business processes across the value chain of industries. A special section about COVID-19 will be covered with the report to help organization in defining sustainable strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices

1.2 Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Implantable Drug Infusion Pumps

1.2.3 Intraocular Drug-Eluting Devices

1.2.4 Contraceptive Drug-Eluting Devices

1.2.5 Drug-Eluting Stents

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Diabetes

1.3.3 Contraception

1.3.4 HIV/AIDS Prevention

1.3.5 Chronic Pain Management

1.3.6 Cardiovascular

1.3.7 Ophthalmology

1.3.8 Oncology

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Industry

1.7 Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production

3.4.1 North America Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production

3.6.1 China Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Business

7.1 Pfizer

7.1.1 Pfizer Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Pfizer Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Pfizer Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Pfizer Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Medtronic

7.2.1 Medtronic Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Medtronic Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Medtronic Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Medtronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Merck

7.3.1 Merck Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Merck Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Merck Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Merck Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Bayer AG

7.4.1 Bayer AG Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bayer AG Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Bayer AG Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Bayer AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Johnson & Johnson

7.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Johnson & Johnson Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Johnson & Johnson Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Abbott

7.6.1 Abbott Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Abbott Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Abbott Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Abbott Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Surmodics

7.7.1 Surmodics Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Surmodics Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Surmodics Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Surmodics Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.8.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.9.1 Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 BIOTRONIK

7.10.1 BIOTRONIK Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 BIOTRONIK Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 BIOTRONIK Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 BIOTRONIK Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Allergan

7.11.1 Allergan Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Allergan Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Allergan Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Allergan Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Bausch & Lomb

7.12.1 Bausch & Lomb Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Bausch & Lomb Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Bausch & Lomb Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Bausch & Lomb Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 REVA Medical

7.13.1 REVA Medical Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 REVA Medical Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 REVA Medical Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 REVA Medical Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 MicroPort Medical

7.14.1 MicroPort Medical Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 MicroPort Medical Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 MicroPort Medical Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 MicroPort Medical Main Business and Markets Served

8 Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices

8.4 Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Distributors List

9.3 Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

